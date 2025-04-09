Amagi launches AI-powered smart scheduler to improve content programming

Amagi has announced the launch of Amagi Smart Scheduler, an AI-powered content scheduling solution designed to automate and optimise channel programming. By leveraging Machine Learning (ML) and automation, Smart Scheduler intends to help content teams streamline scheduling workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive higher audience engagement and monetisation. This product is built on Argoid’s AI Scheduling platform.

With AI-driven automation, Amagi Smart Scheduler aims to ensure that the right content reaches the right audience at the right time, reducing manual effort while maintaining full editorial control.

Traditional content scheduling is a time-intensive manual process that requires content teams to analyse audience behaviour, trends, and metadata to optimise programming. Amagi Smart Scheduler aims to automate this process, helping media companies scale multi-channel programming while improving viewership and maximising ad revenue.

The solution offers two intelligent scheduling modes:

Fully automated mode: Generates an optimised schedule with a single click using ML models trained on historical viewership data, content affinity, and audience trends.

Rules-based automation mode: Allows content teams to define custom rules and scheduling preferences, in addition to viewership and other key metrics.

In both cases, editorial programming is preserved, ensuring content teams can review, refine, and fine-tune schedules as needed.

Amagi Smart Scheduler is built on ML-based automation specific to content scheduling. It uses historical content performance, metadata, viewership trends, and social and engagement signals to optimise schedules, providing a data-driven, intelligent approach to content programming while allowing content teams to retain full control.

“The future of media programming lies in intelligent automation,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi. “With Amagi Smart Scheduler, we offer programmers and content owners a solution that reduces manual workload and enhances audience engagement and revenue potential.”

Amagi acquired Argoid AI to accelerate AI-driven innovation in the media and entertainment industry. Amagi Smart Scheduler is now generally available. It is one of the first products built on Argoid’s tech stack.