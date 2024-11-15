Amara.ai reports a 15% reduction in employee attrition at RenewBuy

RenewBuy has reduced voluntary employee attrition by 15% since implementing Amara.ai, an innovative employee engagement and feedback platform. Amara.ai has enabled RenewBuy to address employee engagement challenges associated with a distributed workforce across 100+ cities, providing a digital, real-time channel for open communication and feedback. Since it onboarded Amara.ai three years ago, RenewBuy’s employee count has grown from 1,400 to nearly 2,500, with the platform playing a pivotal role in enhancing connectivity and overall employee satisfaction across its dispersed teams.

Amara.ai provides RenewBuy’s employees with a safe, anonymous way to share feedback, which has fostered a culture of openness and transparency across the company’s geographically diverse teams. Previously, RenewBuy relied on paper surveys and spreadsheets for feedback, making it challenging for HR to address employee concerns in real time. This process often limited the company’s ability to understand employee sentiment and meet engagement goals, particularly in remote locations where employees in the sales team worked independently with limited access to central offices.

Since adopting Amara.ai, RenewBuy has achieved an engagement score of 4.4 above the industry standard by using the platform’s intuitive dashboard and analytics to monitor employee sentiment, proactively address concerns, and make data-driven HR decisions. The platform has enabled HR to resolve over 91% of employee feedback issues, helping the team promptly identify and address potential attrition risks. By moving to a fully digital feedback system, RenewBuy has also saved over 20 months of HR time annually, allowing the team to focus on strategic HR initiatives and build a positive, inclusive workplace culture.

“The results we’ve seen with RenewBuy highlight the power of proactive employee engagement in today’s diverse, distributed work environments,” said Vikas Kakkar, Founder & CEO of Amara.ai. “Amara.ai has empowered RenewBuy to reach employees in even the most remote areas, giving them a voice and creating a stronger sense of connection to the organisation. We’re thrilled to partner with RenewBuy and look forward to continuing to support their success in building a workplace where people feel heard, engaged, and genuinely valued.”

Our team’s engagement with Amara.ai has been outstanding,”said Sulbha kaushal rai, RenewBuy’s Head of HR, “The platform has empowered us to maintain a strong connection with employees, from our head office to the most remote areas. Amara.ai not only provides valuable insights for decision-making but also creates a sense of belonging and openness among our team members. This transformation has contributed to lower attrition, happier employees, and a stronger organisational culture.”

Looking forward, RenewBuy plans to explore more advanced features within Amara.ai to further increase its engagement insights and expand its efforts to measure and foster workplace happiness. Leadership at RenewBuy emphasises that employee happiness is vital to a thriving organisational culture beyond engagement scores and aims to use Amara.ai’s capabilities to strengthen this metric.