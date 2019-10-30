Amazon to support utility bill payments with Alexa

Amazon has said that employing its Alexa voice assistant the company would be partnering with fintech company Paymentus to add a feature which will allow customers to pay bills online or else by voice. The US e-commerce giant made the announcement at the Money 20/20 financial technology conference.

The new feature will allow users to get notifications through Alexa when their bills are due and to ask questions about the bill amount or how it compares with prior ones, news portal Marketwatch.com reported on Sunday.

The report said that Amazon first embedded the payment function within Alexa in 2017 and added ability to make charitable donations through Amazon Pay and Alexa in 2018.

Recently, Amazon India announced that users can now simply call out to their Amazon Alexa smart speaker to make an instant payment of a utility bill from their Amazon Pay mobile wallet.

This new Alexa feature supports payment of bills across categories such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband and DTH among other utility payments.

