AMD and Anthropic announce Partnership to deploy up to 2 GW of AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs

AMD and Anthropic have announced a strategic partnership under which Anthropic plans to deploy up to 2 GW of AMD’s next-generation AI infrastructure based on the AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs, with the first phase of deployment scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems, which combine AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, sixth-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” processors, Pensando networking technology and ROCm software to support large-scale AI training and inference workloads. The deployment builds on Anthropic’s existing use of AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs.

The companies also announced a multi-year engineering collaboration under which Anthropic’s Claude AI model will be used to support AMD’s software development, including optimising workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerating development of the ROCm software platform. AMD said it also plans to expand the use of Claude across its engineering and product development teams.

In addition, AMD said it intends to make a strategic equity investment of up to US$5 billion in Anthropic.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Anthropic and deploy AMD Helios at gigawatt scale,” said Lisa Su, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of AMD. “Together, we will accelerate AI adoption at scale and establish Helios as a major platform for the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

“Access to compute is central to keeping Claude at the frontier and meeting demand from our customers,” said Tom Brown, Co-founder and Chief Compute Officer at Anthropic. “Running across a diversified range of hardware lets us map the right workloads to the right hardware.”

The partnership comes as AI companies continue to increase investments in compute infrastructure to support the growing demand for training and inference of large language models.