Amdocs has announced aOS, an agentic operating system designed to help communication service providers (CSPs) operationalise generative AI across business, IT and network domains. The platform is intended to move telecom AI initiatives beyond isolated pilots by embedding intelligence directly into end-to-end operational workflows.

Positioned to run on top of existing BSS and OSS environments, aOS is designed to integrate with heterogeneous telecom stacks, allowing CSPs to introduce AI-driven automation without large-scale system replacement. The company said the platform draws on its experience supporting more than 350 operators globally and managing billions of daily transactions.

From AI experimentation to operational execution

As telecom environments grow more complex, CSPs are increasingly looking for AI architectures that can operate across silos rather than addressing point use cases. According to Amdocs, aOS addresses this gap through an agentic architecture, where multiple AI agents collaborate securely across customer care, service orchestration, monetisation and network operations.

The platform is built around the idea of generative AI as an operating layer, enabling CSPs to design, execute and continuously optimise agent-driven processes aligned with experience, growth and efficiency objectives. By embedding telecom-specific knowledge and workflows, aOS aims to translate AI models into consistent operational outcomes at scale.

Key architectural components

aOS is structured around three core elements:

Cognitive Core : A generative AI foundation with pre-built, telecom-specific agent libraries. Open by design, it supports multiple large language models and includes performance evaluation, optimisation and observability capabilities, while maintaining telco-grade security and compliance.

: A generative AI foundation with pre-built, telecom-specific agent libraries. Open by design, it supports multiple large language models and includes performance evaluation, optimisation and observability capabilities, while maintaining telco-grade security and compliance. Agent-enabled CES suite : An enhanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES26), supporting agentic processes across BSS, OSS and network functions, including customer engagement, service orchestration and assurance.

: An enhanced version of the Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES26), supporting agentic processes across BSS, OSS and network functions, including customer engagement, service orchestration and assurance. Agentic operations and services: Software-driven services that enable CSPs to design and manage multi-agent workflows across areas such as application modernisation, cloud migration, quality engineering and hybrid human-AI operations.

The platform integrates with existing AI ecosystems and is supported by partnerships with technology providers including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google and AWS.

Strategic context

“With generative AI accelerating across the telecom industry, intelligence is no longer an add-on; it is becoming foundational to how the business operates,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. He added that aOS is intended to act as a new operating layer for telecoms, enabling CSPs to unlock growth opportunities, improve experiences and drive efficiency through AI-native execution.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the telecom sector, where operators are under pressure to modernise operations, manage cost structures and improve customer experience, while simultaneously preparing networks and platforms for AI-driven services.

By positioning AOS as an operating system rather than a standalone AI product, Amdocs is aligning its strategy with CSP demand for scalable, telco-grade AI frameworks that can support long-term transformation rather than incremental automation.