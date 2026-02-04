Veeam Software has announced a series of senior leadership appointments as it sharpens its focus on helping enterprises deliver secure, resilient and AI-ready data platforms at scale. The appointments are aimed at supporting the company’s next phase of growth while reinforcing its strategy around data resilience, cybersecurity and trusted AI enablement.

The company has promoted Brandt Urban to Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), appointed Tony Colon as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), and named Michael Rau as Vice President of Worldwide Partners.

According to Veeam, the leadership changes reflect the growing convergence of data resilience, security and AI, and the increasing importance of customer experience and partner ecosystems as organisations operationalise AI across business-critical environments.

Aligning leadership with AI-driven data resilience

Anand Eswaran, Chief Executive Officer of Veeam, said the company is entering a new phase where data resilience must extend beyond protection and recovery to include enabling secure AI outcomes.

As enterprises look to extract value from data while managing cyber risk and regulatory pressure, Veeam’s strategy centres on building what it describes as a Trusted Data Platform for accelerating safe AI at scale. The newly appointed leaders will play a key role in executing this vision across corporate strategy, customer engagement and global partner operations.

Expanding business development and strategic alliances

In his new role as CBDO, Brandt Urban will lead corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and corporate strategy, reporting directly to the CEO. Previously Senior Vice President, Worldwide Cloud Sales, Urban was instrumental in scaling Veeam’s cloud business and global cloud strategy.

His expanded mandate includes translating long-term strategy into execution by working closely with product and go-to-market teams to extend Veeam’s portfolio through targeted alliances, acquisitions and ecosystem partnerships.

Customer experience elevated to the C-suite

Tony Colon joins Veeam as its first Chief Customer Officer, assuming responsibility for the entire customer lifecycle, from onboarding and support to renewals and expansion. Reporting to the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Colon will oversee Customer Success, Professional Services, Technical Support and Renewals, with a mandate to improve consistency, retention and long-term customer value.

With more than two decades of experience across large global technology organisations, Colon’s appointment signals Veeam’s intent to treat customer experience as a strategic growth lever as enterprises increasingly rely on resilient data foundations for AI and cyber recovery.

Strengthening the global partner ecosystem

Michael Rau has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide Partners, where he will lead Veeam’s global partner strategy across distribution, resellers, SaaS, services and strategic alliances. Reporting to the CRO, Rau will also manage relationships with key global partners, including hyperscalers, infrastructure vendors and systems integrators.

His role focuses on creating consistent partner programmes, incentives and solutions that help customers deploy resilient, AI-ready data environments across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Supporting the next phase of growth

Veeam said the leadership appointments are designed to ensure the organisation remains aligned with customer and partner priorities as demand accelerates for platforms that combine data protection, cyber resilience and AI enablement.

By strengthening leadership across strategy, customer engagement and partnerships, the company aims to support enterprises as they move from experimental AI use cases to production-scale deployments that depend on secure, trusted and always-available data.