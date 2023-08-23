Ampverse join forces with DMI to bring College Rivals an esports collegiate IP to India’s biggest cities

Ampverse, the leading ecosystem of gaming communities and IPs in Asia has partnered with DMI Finance, India’s leading non-banking financial company, to fuel the growth of esports in India.The two companies will co-develop and launch a series of esports intellectual properties (IP) and data-driven products and services for gamers in India. The first IP being launched is College Rivals.

The unveiling of the launch video of College Rivals by Ampverse DMI offers an intriguing glimpse into the forthcoming excitement that awaits the gaming community. Gaming enthusiasts can expect a fusion of high-energy esports tournaments, mentorship from accomplished professional players, appearances by influential gaming figures, and numerous other exciting elements as the launch of College Rivals draws near.

College Rivals aims to foster a sense of unity among college students through thrilling esports competitions, characterised by vibrant tournaments, influencer engagements, musical interludes, and intensive training camps that aim to propel players to the zenith of Indian esports excellence. The overarching objective of this initiative is to nurture emerging gaming talent within India, cultivating a spirited and inclusive college community. The project’s primary objective is to nurture emerging Indian gaming talent, fostering a spirited and inclusive college community.

The collegiate IP – College Rivals will be travelling across various cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai to handpick top-tier players from each location, and later concluding its journey to host the highly anticipated ‘Grand Finale’ event in Mumbai in early 2024. Here, champions from the six featured games will be celebrated, bringing India’s largest esports talent hunt close with unparalleled excitement for participants.

Charlie Baillie, CSO, Ampverse, shared his excitement about this new venture, “I’m proud to announce the launch of the first collaboration from Ampverse DMI in India, guided by a shared vision to both nurture and unlock the vast potential of the nation’s rapidly growing esports and gaming sector. Extensive strategic efforts from both DMI and Ampverse teams have culminated in our exciting first new venture, dedicated to providing exceptional gaming experiences and a platform to identify the best talent within the indian college esports community.”

Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of DMI Finance, shares, “We are thrilled to launch College Rivals as the first product of DMI’s partnership with AmpVerse. We firmly believe that eSports is a significant part of the future of both competitive and spectator sports in India. The journey of eSports to the mainstream of competition and entertainment promises to be exhilarating, and DMI is committed to supporting this evolution to the fullest extent.”

Amidst the inaugural strides of the College Rivals event in the heart of Delhi, Ampverse DMI also takes immense pride in unveiling the much-anticipated Gaming Truck – an ingenious and immersive gaming experience primed to embark on a captivating journey across the campuses of Delhi’s colleges. This gaming truck is a hub of excitement, boasting an array of gaming stations paired with a dynamic DJ setup, promising an enthralling entertainment encounter for all in attendance. The Gaming Truck will be travelling an impressive 5000 kilometres, charting its course through five pivotal cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad as a part of its journey.

With College Rivals, the excitement is ceaseless, both participants and spectators alike can anticipate an array of activities, and the exhilarating presence of some of their cherished gaming influencers. College Rivals serves as a resounding invitation, urging college students to engage in thrilling esports competitions.