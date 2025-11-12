Andhra Pradesh inks Rs. 15,000 crore pact with Tillman Global Holdings for 300 MW hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam

The Government of Andhra Pradesh, through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tillman Global Holdings to develop “TDGAP1,” a 300 MW hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment of approximately Rs. 15,000 crore, positioning the State as a premier digital infrastructure hub in India and the Indo‑Pacific region. Executed in Visakhapatnam on November 12, 2025, the MoU establishes a facilitation framework for time‑bound development over the next 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor facilitation and inter‑agency support within the applicable policies, rules, and procedures of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and where required, the Union Government of India.

The project is planned over roughly 40 acres and is expected to generate 200–300 direct jobs and 800–1,000 indirect jobs by 2028 through growth in allied services, logistics, cloud, networks, and ancillary units, catalysing a broader digital ecosystem in the State. Under the MoU, Tillman Global Holdings will bring investment, technology, planning and design, and critical equipment for the TDGAP1 campus, while all land allotments, incentives, and benefits will be undertaken by the concerned departments through due process, including participation in any applicable competitive tender processes as per prevailing rules and regulations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachit Ahuja, Co‑President, Tillman Global Holdings, said: “Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling combination of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. With TDGAP1, we aim to build a world‑class 300 MW campus in Visakhapatnam that anchors long‑term digital infrastructure, creates high‑quality jobs, and catalyses a broader ecosystem of services and innovation. We value the State’s facilitation through APEDB and look forward to executing this project in a time‑bound manner”.

Speaking on the occasion, Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics & HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, added: “This MoU underscores Andhra Pradesh’s strategy to position Visakhapatnam as a premier data centre hub. The proposed Rs. 15,000 crore investment by Tillman Global Holdings will strengthen our digital backbone, generate direct and indirect employment for our youth, and attract allied investments across energy, networks, cloud, and services. The Government will facilitate within policy to ensure swift, transparent progress”.