L&T Technology Services and Autodesk partner to drive digital transformation in process and manufacturing industries

L&T Technology Services announced a partnership with Autodesk to drive AI-led digital transformation in the process and manufacturing industries. As part of this collaboration in its Sustainability segment, LTTS will integrate Autodesk’s digital engineering and cloud-based manufacturing solutions into its existing COE in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The CoE will serve as a regional hub for digital plant innovation, enabling enterprises across FMCG, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive and food & beverage sectors to adopt scalable, connected, and data-driven manufacturing solutions. By leveraging LTTS’ AI models using machine learning for asset health and scalability and Autodesk’s advanced software, cloud and automation platforms, the CoE will help clients reduce project costs and timelines, improve asset performance, and scale Industry 4.0 capabilities.

The LTTS-Autodesk CoE will showcase a complete BIM-to-operations lifecycle for plant engineering, including conceptual and detailed design, commissioning, digital twin deployment and asset performance management. This partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between Autodesk and LTTS, reinforcing their commitment to providing clients with a one-stop ecosystem for digital engineering, design innovation and connected manufacturing transformation.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director and President of Mobility and Tech at L&T Technology Services, said, “The manufacturing sector is undergoing a paradigm shift, where traditional plant engineering models are evolving with connected, AI-driven frameworks. Through this partnership with Autodesk, we aim to empower our clients with future-ready digital plant solutions that enhance execution speed, cost efficiency, and operational sustainability.”

“The integration of Autodesk’s capabilities into this CoE marks a significant step in strengthening India’s digital manufacturing ecosystem, enabling industries to adopt future-ready, sustainable, and high-performance plant operations. This initiative reflects our shared vision with LTTS to transform industrial design and manufacturing by using data and cloud intelligence to make plants more agile, efficient, and future-ready,” said Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Autodesk.

