ansrsource partners with ANSR to transform GCC workforce through strategic learning initiative

ansrsource partners with ANSR to transform GCC workforce through strategic learning initiative

ansrsource announced a strategic partnership with ANSR, the world’s largest enabler of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), to establish enterprise-scale learning ecosystems that will fundamentally reshape talent development across India’s rapidly expanding GCC landscape. This industry-defining collaboration leverages ansrsource’s two decades of expertise alongside ANSR’s proven GCC delivery methodology to accelerate workforce transformation in the world’s most dynamic learning economy.

“This exclusive Learning & Development partnership with ansrsource represents a strategic inflection point in how we architect talent ecosystems for global enterprises,” said Lalit Ahuja, ANSR Founder and CEO. “By integrating advanced learning methodologies into our GCC delivery model, we are enabling our clients to achieve unprecedented levels of operational excellence and business performance. This initiative directly supports the transformation agendas of Fortune 500 enterprises establishing their capabilities in India.”

ansrsource’s proven learning infrastructure will deploy cutting-edge methodologies including AI-powered personalised learning paths, immersive simulation environments, and real-time performance analytics to deliver measurable impact at scale. GCCs are projected to achieve 25% improvement in employee retention rates and 45% acceleration in leadership development timelines following the implementation of our learning ecosystems.

“We’re excited to employ our innovative approach to upskill a rapidly evolving workforce,” said Rajiv Narayana, ansrsource President and CEO. “This is our first foray into the APAC market and a chance to deliver transformational learning optimisation to support accelerated business acquisition, improved operational maturity, and faster deployment of business-critical competencies for participating GCCs.”

“Having helped catalyse India’s knowledge economy, this next chapter is about designing for excellence at scale,” said Darin Narayana, ansrsource Co-Founder and Chairman, and original ANSR visionary. “Together, we will deliver millions of hours of capability building annually, establishing India-based GCCs as the global benchmark for learning-led workforce transformation.”

