Panel Discussion: Digital Risk Management: Addressing Security, Compliance, and Privacy Challenges in Financial Services
BFSI Tech Conclave 2025 | 14th June 2025 | Goa
Panellists in this video:
+ Sattam Bhattacharya, CITSO and Head of IT Enterprise Architecture, Bharti AXA Life Insurance
+ Sanjay Jaiswal, CISO, Nuvama Wealth Investment Ltd
+ Gunjan Mody, CISO, IIFL Home Loans
+ Neeraj Chauhan, CISO, PayU
+ Prashant Madhyasta, CISO, Cashfree Payments
+ Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
[1] Sattam Bhattacharya, CITSO & Head of IT Enterprise Architecture, Bharti AXA Life Insurance:
+ Implement zero trust architecture around APIs with continuous monitoring and attribute-level security.
[2] Sanjay Jaiswal, CISO, Nuvama Wealth Investment Ltd:
+ Leverage AI for real-time observability to strengthen detection and response capabilities across the organization.
[3] Gunjan Mody, CISO, IIFL Home Loans:
+ Build a clear and actionable data inventory to align data use with evolving consent and privacy requirements.
[4] Neeraj Chauhan, CISO, PayU:
+ Strengthen vendor and third-party security governance through frequent assessments and tighter integration with internal compliance.
[5] Prashant Madhyasta, CISO, Cashfree Payments:
+ Promote shared risk ownership between business and tech teams, supported by SME-driven education and accountability.