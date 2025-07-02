Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Fireside Chat with Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life

Fireside Chat with Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life

BFSI Tech Conclave 2025 | 14th June 2025 | Goa

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 5

Speaker in this video:
Fireside Chat with Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic:Multi-Cloud & Application Security

Key Highlights:
[1] A well-architected multi-cloud environment offers agility, resilience, and scalability, but it requires careful orchestration of security controls across varied platforms and providers.

[2] Securing APIs in a multi-cloud world begins with the basics: defining internal and external gateways, cataloguing APIs, identifying sensitive data, and applying consistent security standards across the board.

[3] Large enterprises must set the pace for fintechs and smaller partners through prudent practices across the digital ecosystem.

[4] As hosting infrastructure becomes increasingly invisible, observability becomes vital, real-time visibility into system behaviour and API flows is essential for identifying failures and enabling self-healing mechanisms.

[5] Communications will move to space technology in the near future, demanding a future-ready security approach where identity becomes intelligent and consent is tokenised, time-bound, and enforceable through smart contracts.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image