Fireside Chat with Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life & Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer (Moderator)

Topic:Multi-Cloud & Application Security

Key Highlights:

[1] A well-architected multi-cloud environment offers agility, resilience, and scalability, but it requires careful orchestration of security controls across varied platforms and providers.

[2] Securing APIs in a multi-cloud world begins with the basics: defining internal and external gateways, cataloguing APIs, identifying sensitive data, and applying consistent security standards across the board.

[3] Large enterprises must set the pace for fintechs and smaller partners through prudent practices across the digital ecosystem.

[4] As hosting infrastructure becomes increasingly invisible, observability becomes vital, real-time visibility into system behaviour and API flows is essential for identifying failures and enabling self-healing mechanisms.

[5] Communications will move to space technology in the near future, demanding a future-ready security approach where identity becomes intelligent and consent is tokenised, time-bound, and enforceable through smart contracts.