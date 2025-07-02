Fireside Chat with Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd

Speakers in this video:

Fireside Chat with Linson Paul, CTO, Muthoot Microfin Ltd & Nivedan Prakash, Deputy Associate Editor – Express Computer, The Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Topic:Key Trends in the Micro-Finance Industry

Key Highlights:

[1] Serving over three million rural women across 20 states, we operates on a cloud-native, digital-first model to deliver inclusive financial services at scale.

[2] A zero-trust security architecture and multi-cloud environment form the backbone of a secure, agile infrastructure across all customer-facing and operational platforms.

[3] Field officers are equipped with certified mobile devices that enable real-time collections, loan processing and onboarding, even in low-connectivity rural regions.

[4] AI and machine learning drive credit scoring, early risk detection and multilingual engagement, improving accuracy and deepening customer reach.

[5] Technology-led co-lending models, supported by robust API integrations, reshape microfinance partnerships and enhance both outreach and repayment performance.