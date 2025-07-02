Speaker in this video:

Sendil Kumar Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, Shriram Capital Ltd.

Topic:Learnings from Building a Super App

Key Highlights:

[1] The Shriram One app has onboarded 17 million users, with 60% being new customers, demonstrating how digital platforms can drive significant outreach in traditional sectors.

[2] We follow ‘REST’ which is Resilience, Efficiency, Stability, and Transformation, guides the company’s approach to building secure and scalable digital solutions.

[3] Digital channels now account for over 25% of fixed deposit business, up from just 10%, thanks to simplified user journeys and a strong push towards app-based engagement.

[4] Managing cloud costs after migration is a key challenge, as early credits expire and spending increases, making observability and value tracking essential for sustainability.

[5] Our shift to a scalable, Kubernetes-based cloud architecture marks a critical step in modernising legacy systems and enabling future-ready digital services.