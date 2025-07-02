Express Computer

KV Dipu, Senior President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd

BFSI Tech Conclave 2025 | 14th June 2025 | Goa

Speaker in this video:
KV Dipu, Senior President, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd

Topic:Unleashing the Power of AI in BFSI

Key Highlights:
[1] AI-powered chatbots and voice bots transform customer service at scale, allowing even rural customers to file claims in regional languages and significantly reducing abandonment rates during peak claim periods.

[2] The use of AI enables the organisation to manage millions of customer interactions efficiently, particularly in complex scenarios such as crop insurance claims, where timely resolution is critical.

[3] AI tools simplify dense legal and technical documents into easy-to-understand summaries, improving both internal decision-making and customer clarity.

[4] AI becomes an integral part of day-to-day operations, as organisations embrace a hybrid workforce where humans and bots collaborate to deliver seamless service.

[5] As AI’s role evolves, it begins to influence governance itself, with some organisations already appointing AI systems in advisory roles, signalling the arrival of a true man-and-machine era.

