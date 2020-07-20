‘Apiary’s’ Soft Launch Held At Gurugram, Haryana

Read Article

Apiary -CoE, at STPI-Gurugram targets to 100 start-ups in coming 5 years. The centre aims to provide blockchain as a service and allow all stakeholders to benefit from shared learning, experiences, and resources. The CoE was launched by Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI in the august presence of Shri Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, MeitY and Shri Ajay Singh Tomar, Additional Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics & Communication. On 17th June, 2020 Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) soft launched Apiary, a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Blockchain and also launched ‘ Idea Challenge Program in Blockchain’ at STPI incubation centre, Gurugram in association with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of Haryana, Government Blockchain Association and several blue-chip companies and top tier academic institutions.

The soft-launch of “Apiary & “Idea Challenge Programme” was done by Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI in the august presence of Shri Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, MeitY, Shri Ajay Singh Tomar, Additional Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics & Communication, Govt. of Haryana, Shri Pankaj Thakar, CoE & Founder Padup, Shri Devesh Tyagi, Senior Director, STPI, Shri Rajneesh Agrawal, Director STPI Noida and Shri Subodh Sachan, Director STPI HQ.

The 7,000 sq. ft. Apiary -CoE, at STPI-Gurugram targets 100 start-ups in coming 5 years. The centre aims to provide blockchain as a service and allow all stakeholders to benefit from shared learning, experiences, and resources. The start-ups will be mentored by a group of accomplished industry and academic pioneers, led by the Chief Mentor Shri Pankaj Thakar, CoE & Founder Padup and aided by a strong Governing Council (GC) & Project Management Group (PMG) consisting of top technology industrialists, investors and academicians. A number of corporate and academic partners have already come on board, including IBM, Intel, Padup Venture, Indian Angel Network, Viners Angel Group, Padup Syndicate and Venture Catalyst. Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, FITT- IIT Delhi/Sonepat Campus will be participating as an academic partner.

Blockchain is now a widely deployed technology, finding use beyond the financial realm. The adoption of it in sectors such as e-Governance, health, agriculture, travel and several other sectors will provide trust and immutability to the assets. The objective of opening this CoE is to boost start-ups in the field of blockchain technology and to contribute to “Make-in-India” & “Digital India” programmes of Govt. of India. It will create a holistic eco-system for encouraging R&D, innovation, entrepreneurship in the blockchain technology in India by providing physical infrastructure and support services for prototyping, developing, testing & marketing; to incubate start-up units to create innovative solutions to meet the existing and emerging needs of sector; to provide business and technological mentorship & guidance in the domain; to provide networking services linking up with funding sources; to enable creation of IPs domestically.

Expressing his thoughts on the launch of STPI Apiary, Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI said, “Blockchain is the most important technology after the internet. It has significant application areas across industry verticals including e-governance. Startups can access mentors, capital, market and the entire world-class infrastructure in Apiary CoE, so they can sit together and create world-class IPRs. We are creating state-of-the-art infrastructure and enabling support systems for start-ups for creating innovative products. Being a new technology, Indian start-ups /companies can take a lead and become world leader in this domain.”

“Blockchain CoE will be very instrumental in building innovative products for governance. Blockchain has the potential to help reduce the regulatory oversights and can unblock new values and sources of efficiencies in the government’s federal structure,” underscored Shri Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, MeitY, GoI.

“The environment we have created in the state of Haryana will foster entrepreneurship. The Startup Policy of Haryana incentivises innovation & product development by start-ups.,” stated Shri Ajay Singh Tomar, Additional Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics & Communication, Govt. of Haryana.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]