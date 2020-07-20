Altair Knowledge Studio, A New Release of Market Leading ML Solution Launched

Read Article

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, has released a new version of Altair Knowledge Studio that brings even greater speed, flexibility, and transparency to data modeling and predictive analytics.

“As a powerful solution that can be used by data scientists and business analysts alike, Knowledge Studio continues to lead the data science and machine learning market,” said Sam Mahalingam, Altair chief technology officer. “Without requiring a single line of code, Knowledge Studio visualizes data fast, and quickly generates explainable results.”

Accessible to a wide audience of business analysts and data scientists working in areas including fraud prevention, collections optimization, marketing, sales, CRM analytics, product design, and engineering , Knowledge Studio now employs automated machine learning (AutoML) to optimize the modeling process, while offering users unparalleled insight and understanding of how results are achieved.

Optimising the entire workflow in minutes

Knowledge Studio has earned a best-in-class reputation for advanced functionality, a highly configurable approach to settings, and ease of operation. Available via Altair’s flexible, units-based licensing model, the new version streamlines the entire workflow. At the outset, data is improved automatically by replacing missing values and dealing with outliers. AutoML then builds and compares many different models to identify the best available option. Compared to manual approaches, results are optimized in minutes rather than hours. Greater transparency gives citizen data scientists the opportunity and freedom to learn quickly. Improved control enables data scientists to modify models and fine tune performance.

Lifting the lid on machine learning-powered data modeling

Unlike competitive products, Knowledge Studio does not adopt a ‘black box’ approach that shuts out users. Fully committed to the principles of responsible and explainable artificial intelligence (AI), Knowledge Studio instead lifts the lid on the inner workings of models developed. Although models are developed automatically, explainable AI gives users the confidence that regardless of the model type, the process can be easily understood, interpreted and evaluated.

Other features new to Knowledge Studio include:

Automated Python code generation that supports all predictive modeling – deployment-ready models can be created fast without requiring any coding skill.

Direct data export to Altair Monarch, Altair’s industry-leading data preparation tool.

Support for R code 4.0 and higher.

