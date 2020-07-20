Troop Messenger Integrates Google-Drive And Dropbox Improve Data Access

Read Article

Indian origin business messaging & collaboration platform Troop Messenger upgrades its file storage and management feature by integrating Dropbox & Google-Drive for enhanced productivity.

By incorporating Dropbox feature, Troop Messenger aims to help in effortless synchronization of files that enables seamless backup, sync and share. The whole idea was to bring together all the files and cloud content. This relieves one of manual labour gone into organizing the files as the drop box not just organizes the files automatically but also ensures that they are backed up.

Keeping in mind the sole purpose of business communication, it is completely given to enhance the productivity as the stored files can be accessed anytime and that too from anywhere.

Another great feature added to Troop Messenger is Google Drive that boosts real-time collaboration with tools like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. This increases the efficiency as it extends the facility to share, store, edit and access files on a secure cloud-based platform. One can easily share project documentation while keeping track of updates.

The Google Drive feature creates transparency enabling one to see past deletions and alterations. In addition to this, it comes with the backup of built-in search engine where one can search just by feeding in the file types, such as image, word document or videos, keyword and also entertains search by owners.

Deep integrations have been done, so that one can read and review the files without leaving the Troop Messenger platform. Everything from accessing the files to replying on the comments can all be done in one place within Troop Messenger. Many organisations, small and big across all verticals use these popular file storage and management applications and it’s imperative that they should be part of any collaborative application.

“The workplace being competitive, keeps everyone on their toes in the organisation. Considering the scope of competition, being productive at every level of communication is what the companies want to achieve. Therefore, to enhance their efficiency we came up with Dropbox and Google-Drive integration features to aid them in result oriented approach,” said Sudhir Naidu, Founder and CEO of Troop Messenger.

