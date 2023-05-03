Apollo Tyres to amplify its digitalization with SAP Cloud 

SAP, the world leader in enterprise application software and cloud solutions, announced, it is supporting Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL), one of the leading tyre manufacturers, in moving their digital core onto the cloud and transforming the company into an intelligent, sustainable enterprise.

SAP’s “business transformation as a service-” RISE With SAP brings the right products and tools in one package enabling companies to speed their cloud journey regardless of size, industry, cloud readiness, customization, volume, or departure point. ATL’s decision to adopt RISE With SAP, underscores their commitment to gain a distinctive competitive advantage in the market and become future ready through process simplification, cost reduction, transition to net zero and future proofing its global supply chains.

“Agility and business innovation is crucial to address changing market dynamics and consumer expectations. It adds an extra dimensional layer to our efforts to reduce costs, improve processes, and nurture our top-line, bottom-line as well as green-line growth,” said Hizmy Hassen, Chief Digital Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd. “SAP on Cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious growth goals, further consolidating our leadership in the domestic market and achieving the revenue goal of $5 billion by the financial year 2026.”

Under Apollo Tyres’ digitalisation efforts, moving to SAP’s integrated and secure cloud platform, will enable the company to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, sweat its assets, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences.

“The Indian automotive industry today races towards a new world that is driven by changing consumer preferences and a pivot to a more sustainable world.” said, Manish Prasad, Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry SAP India “Extending support to our long-time customer Apollo Tyres is timely, as cloud migration becomes the foundational enabler of any business transformation. We’re confident that SAP’s industry centricity and process will support their cloud journey and drive the next phase of growth for ATL.”