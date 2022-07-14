Appventurez expands its operations overseas; sets-up office in Netherlands

Appventurez, one of the leading mobile application development company set up its first oversea office in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Appventurez aims to hire over 50 consisting of engineers and digital technology specialists with a focus on low-code and no-code app development in the Netherlands in FY 2022-23.

As the expansion going underway, the company firmly believe in giving their staff the most comfortable and high-quality surroundings possible, especially when they are exerting significant effort to advance the business and thus evaluating their preferences and setting up offices in their home cities. At the moment Netherlands and India will be included in the effort to diversify the talent pool. A significant portion of the new hiring will be for the company’s newly opened office in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Ajay Kumar, Co-founder, Appventurez stated, “We’re keen to extend our team globally by bringing on more experienced developers who will help us create and deploy applications of the highest caliber. Businesses have understood that in order to expedite their digital transformation and stay competitive in a competitive market, they must take advantage of the potential presented by low-code platforms. Our goal is to take our brand to a global level and to expand nationally in India- aiming to open offices in Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad. In order to achieve high performance and long-term value, we are trying to create new digitally driven business capabilities.”

One of the fastest-growing technology firms in India, Appventurez has successfully undertaken over 300 projects since its inception in 2018. While unlocking the power of innovation, the company is catering to a large customer base from all across the globe, that includes some of the majors like AMAZE mobility, CLEAR, RADIUZ, Moove Sharing, Dayprise, Toogthr, ASAPP, Matajer, GayBnB, and eZiPay etc.