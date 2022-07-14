CollegeDekho announces Assured; to address India’s skilling gap in the higher education space

CollegeDekho, India’s largest college admissions and education services platform, has launched CollegeDekho Assured, an online learning platform offering a series of live, interactive courses across multiple streams such as technology and management. The programme aims at upskilling and enhancing the employability of India’s 38.5 mn college students* while also helping those with limited access to an industry-focused curriculum.

CollegeDekho Assured is designed to complement India’s National Educational Policy 2020 and address the current skill gap in the higher education space. A ManGroup’s report released in the year 2022 highlights that while nearly 63% of employers expect to increase their staffing levels, however, 83% of them feel it will be difficult to fill the open positions owing to a massive talent shortage.

“With 20 mn students** globally opting for both short-term and long-term online courses and over 65% of students agreeing how these digital courses are helping them understand subjects better, digital learning can play an important role in helping India achieve its Education 4.0 vision. At CollegeDekho, we and our students have already seen some phenomenal results from the courses we have designed alongside the industry experts and academia. We are optimistic that Assured will take this a notch up with courses being offered at an affordable cost alongside assured internships and jobs,” said Mr. Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder & CEO, CollegeDekho.

The programme will give college students access to a curated curriculum to be job-ready and flexibility to customise the course. Students will also be aided with industry-focused skills through Project-based immersive learning and real-world exposure through industry visits and its Advanced Placement Ready Courses. CollegeDekho Assured will also assist students with resume and profile building alongside 100% internship and placement assurance with top companies. In the pilot phase, 1200 students have already been placed across top organisations like Motilal Oswal, Trantor, Stratemis HR Technologies, and CloudQ. College students begin their Assured journey from the first semester onwards as spreading the 300 hours of study material across 4-6 semesters will help them better focus on their college curriculum as well as enhance their academic performance by learning from industry experts.

Alongside customization of courses and flexible learning hours with CollegeDekho Assured, students will also get unlimited access to recorded lectures, videos, and reading materials prepared by industry experts and academia. This will help them with self-paced learning and revisions. To enable wholesome learning, students will also get live interaction sessions with the faculty members and a 24×7 operational forum for doubt clarification and discussions. Students will also be provided access to questions from previous editions of relevant exams in case they plan to apply for their masters or specialised courses.

CollegeDekho receives more than 25 cr of yearly student traffic on its platforms, which is about 50% of all college searches in India. Since its beginning, the company has successfully guided more than 44 lakh students across India while securing around 70,000 admissions to various streams, colleges, and nations