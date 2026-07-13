Arduino sets up the Arduino Invention Lab at IIT Delhi; Expands its “Physical AI for All” initiative

Arduino, a leading open-source hardware and software ecosystem, has launched the Arduino Edge AI Invention Lab at the Student Innovation Lab (SIL), Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, further expanding its Physical AI for All initiative to make Edge AI and Physical AI education more accessible across India.

The Invention Lab was inaugurated by Guneet Bedi, Senior Director, Sales, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., during his two-day visit to India. The event was attended by Prof. Shankar Prakriya, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, along with Prof. Shubhendu Bhasin, Prof. Amartansh Dubey, and Prof. Kaushik Saha.

Designed as a hands-on innovation hub, the lab will enable students to build real-world Edge AI and Physical AI solutions through project-based learning, interdisciplinary research, hackathons, innovation challenges, and industry collaborations.

The launch comes at a time when India is accelerating investments in AI and future technologies. Through its Physical AI for All initiative, Arduino is creating an ecosystem that combines innovation labs with Arduino hardware, educator enablement, student workshops, digital learning platforms, academic collaborations, and industry-aligned curricula to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Guneet Bedi said: “Arduino has spent more than two decades making technology accessible through open-source innovation. With our Physical AI initiative, we are extending that mission by helping universities create hands-on learning environments where students can build the next generation of intelligent systems.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Prof. Amartansh Dubey, IIT Delhi, said, “This collaboration has the potential to spark a new wave of next-generation innovation in Physical AI applications by enabling students to translate ideas into impactful real-world solutions.”

The IIT Delhi lab is part of Arduino’s growing national network of AI innovation hubs. Similar labs have already been established at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, with upcoming launches planned at Adani University, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, and Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad.

Within just six months, the Physical AI for All initiative has reached more than 23,000 students, developers, educators, and innovators through over 100 workshops, bootcamps, innovation programmes, and academic engagements. Arduino has also conducted 25 educator training programmes, enabling 1,000+ educators. Its academic network now spans 300+ universities and higher education institutions.

To support industry-ready learning, Arduino has developed a 120-hour credit-based Edge AI curriculum, complete with faculty enablement resources, laboratory manuals, teaching materials, and project kits in collaboration with its education partner, STEMLORE Innovators.

As part of their long-term commitment to India’s AI ecosystem, Arduino is also supporting the establishment of 10 Edge AI Centres of Excellence across leading State Technical Universities. In parallel, Arduino continues to strengthen India’s developer ecosystem through workshops, learning resources, and development platforms, while supporting the Government’s Make in India initiative through local manufacturing.

With over 23,000 learners engaged, 1,000 educators trained, 100 workshops conducted, collaborations across 300 higher education institutions, and the rollout of 10 Edge AI Centres of Excellence, Arduino’s Physical AI for All initiative is helping build a future-ready AI workforce and strengthening India’s position as a global innovation hub.