Government of Karnataka organises Cybersecurity workshop to strengthen state data protection

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), CySecK – Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity – Karnataka, and National e-Governance Division, organised a State-level workshop on “Strengthening Cyber Security Frameworks for State Data” at Hotel The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The workshop brought together over 80 senior government officials from more than 30 departments, corporations, boards, and state agencies to discuss strategies for strengthening cybersecurity across Karnataka’s digital governance ecosystem.

The programme commenced with welcome remarks by Ranjeet Mishra, Centre Head, CySecK, and was inaugurated by Shri Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), and Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), along with senior officials from various Government of Karnataka departments.

The workshop featured keynote addresses on “Karnataka Cyber-Ready for the Future” and “Cyber Resilience for e-Governance,” highlighting the importance of coordinated action to safeguard citizen data, strengthen cyber resilience, and enhance the security of government digital infrastructure.

Technical sessions covered cybersecurity best practices for the State Data Centre, Karnataka’s unified cyber resilience strategy, and presentations by participating departments on their current cybersecurity initiatives and operational challenges.

A key highlight of the programme was the six thematic breakout sessions, where participants deliberated on areas including risk-based security monitoring, SDC and KSWAN security, Security Operations Centre (SOC) and State CSIRT, secure-by-design and Zero Trust principles, data classification and DPDP readiness, and cybersecurity capacity building. The discussions culminated in a Joint Action Plan outlining priority recommendations and implementation measures for strengthening cybersecurity across Government departments.

The workshop reaffirmed the Government of Karnataka’s commitment to building a secure, resilient, and future-ready digital governance ecosystem through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and continuous capacity building