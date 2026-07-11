Why speed is becoming customer experience’s biggest competitive advantage

By Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder, MoEngage

Data is no longer the advantage it once was. Most enterprise brands already know a great deal about their customers. Increasingly, what separates them is how quickly they respond before the moment of relevance disappears.

The Real Data Problem

Enterprise marketing teams collect more data than they can act on. Every click, cart abandonment, and support ticket registers somewhere inside the business, but the breakdown happens right after, turning a signal into a response, since the pipelines built to act on data remain fragmented across tools.

McKinsey research puts a number on why this matters: 71% of consumers now expect personalised interactions, and 76% get frustrated when brands fail to deliver them. That gap between expectation and execution is where advantage is won or lost.

Each new channel that gained traction, whether WhatsApp, SMS, or in-app messaging, brought another point solution, leaving a patchwork of systems, each with its own data feed and specialist team. Marketers now spend more time coordinating data between platforms than building the experience itself.

The real bottleneck is distance: how far a signal has to travel before it becomes a response. When a customer abandons a cart or a loyalty member reaches a new tier, the database logs it instantly, but that signal often passes through several disconnected systems and an approval step before a message goes out. By the time it does, the window has closed, and knowing your customer carries little value when the response arrives three hours late.

From Profiles to Moments

For a decade, marketing technology sold personalisation built on historical profiles: collect everything, slice it into segments, tailor the copy. That playbook assumes a customer who sits still long enough to be analysed today and targeted tomorrow.

Winning share now means reading the moment. Consider a shopper whose card gets declined mid-checkout on a fintech app: a reassuring message sent within seconds, offering a retry or an alternative payment method, can save the sale, while the same message thirty minutes later does very little. Timing is becoming as important as personalisation itself, and every customer interaction has an expiry date. The brands building lasting advantage shrink the distance between a customer’s action and a relevant response.

The Hidden Cost of Legacy Architecture

Many legacy marketing clouds were assembled through acquisitions, bundling separate tools under one logo while the underlying systems stay disconnected. A basic data query often needs an engineering ticket, and personalising a campaign across millions of interactions often needs a specialist developer. Data, identity, and delivery sit in different layers, so teams lose days to manual coordination just to launch.

The licence fee is the visible cost. The larger drain is operational: consulting retainers, integrators bridging products that don’t talk to each other, and internal teams maintaining pipelines instead of driving growth. Industry research on legacy martech consistently finds this operational overhead, not the software itself, is the largest line item once headcount and integration work are counted.

A standard legacy rollout can take six to twelve months to reach basic capability, and the drag continues after launch. Teams shelve experiments because the backlog is too long, and real-time journeys get abandoned because cross-product setup is too complex. A long deployment timeline becomes a lasting disadvantage once competitors move faster.

What This Means for Marketing Teams

Legacy systems can often support real-time engagement in principle. What actually slows things down is how much has to happen, and how many teams have to coordinate, before a signal becomes a message, and every extra handoff adds delay that customers notice. Closing that gap doesn’t require replacing everything at once. It requires shortening the distance between the moment data is captured and the moment a team can act on it, so fewer approvals and specialists sit between an insight and a response. The organisations making progress here treat execution speed as a design principle from the start.

The Path Forward

The most common pushback is predictable: the business has invested heavily in its current systems and can’t justify ripping them out. It doesn’t have to, since most of the friction sits in execution rather than core data storage, and execution can improve without touching what already works.

For brands in retail, fintech, or subscription businesses, this usually means simplifying the layer that turns a signal into an action: fewer handoffs, fewer approvals, less time between an event and a response. Teams that shorten this distance launch campaigns in hours rather than weeks, and recover revenue otherwise lost to slow reactions.

McKinsey’s research on decision-making offers a useful frame: organisations that make good decisions fast and execute them quickly are twice as likely to report superior financial returns than their peers. Speed is becoming the basis of competitive advantage across the industry, and the businesses treating it as a leadership priority now will set the pace for everyone else.