Ascendion acquires Moodys to strengthen product leadership in AI era

Ascendion announced the acquisition of Moodys Northwest Consulting (Moodys), a premier product strategy and transformation firm. The move strengthens Ascendion’s ability to help enterprise clients imagine, build, and scale AI-enhanced software products that actually deliver business value.

Together, the companies bring clients a full-stack solution for product strategy, agile delivery, and AI-powered engineering—bridging the gap between vision and execution to accelerate innovation and drive measurable business impact.

“At Ascendion, we focus on turning ideas into real business results,” said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendion. “In an AI-driven world, strong execution matters as much as innovation. By combining Moodys’ product strategy and management expertise with our AI-led engineering capabilities and our ‘Engineering to the Power of AI’ method, we’re helping companies deliver practical, high-impact outcomes that move business forward.”

Software Product Management Delivers AI Value

AI is rewriting the rules of software, but product management determines what impact gets delivered. Without strong product leadership, companies risk delivering software with poor alignment to goals, bloated features, and low adoption.

Now part of Ascendion, Moodys becomes the company’s Product Management Center of Excellence, bringing best-in-class methods, talent, and proprietary frameworks that align every sprint, feature, and release to business outcomes.

The firm has delivered over $1 billion in value to enterprise clients by:

Boosting digital product adoption up to 8x

Cutting software defects by 80–90%

Delivering 2–3x faster engineering velocity

With Moodys’ capabilities integrated into Ascendion’s global delivery network and AI development platform (AAVA), clients will benefit from:

Seamless delivery across product, design, AI, and engineering

AI-enhanced decision-making across the full product lifecycle

KPI-linked execution and outcome transparency

Global scale with deep, local client intimacy

“Our clients are focused on continuously enhancing customer engagement and delivering real business outcomes,” said Ameet Moodbidri, CEO of Moodys. “Time-to-market is critical, and meeting that challenge requires the right combination of design, product management, AI, and engineering. Our clients have been asking us to broaden our capabilities, and now with Ascendion we can provide best-in-class AI-led product and engineering for true business impact.”

Product Management Drives Enterprise Change

This acquisition advances Ascendion’s strategy to deliver high-impact, AI-powered software engineering solutions at global scale. Moodys will continue operating under its brand with its current leadership and client engagement model to deliver the same trusted partnership, now with greater reach and capability.

“This acquisition strengthens Ascendion’s ability to deliver what clients actually need—products that perform, scale, and drive results,” said Hiten Patel, Chairman of Ascendion. “By combining Moodys’ product leadership with our AI engineering, we’re closing the gap between strategy and execution—and helping our clients turn software into real business impact, faster.”

This move marks another step in Ascendion’s journey to reshape how the world designs, builds, and manages software in the AI economy with higher velocity, lower risk, and business outcomes that improve lives.