Tenable expands exposure management with instant OT discovery

As cyber threats increasingly spill over from IT systems into the physical world, enterprises are being forced to rethink how they secure operational technology (OT). Tenable’s latest innovation—an instant OT asset discovery engine—aims to address one of the most persistent challenges in cybersecurity today: visibility across cyber-physical systems.

With its new VM-Native OT Discovery capability, Tenable is extending its exposure management platform to bring OT, IoT, and shadow IT assets into a unified risk view—without the complexity that has traditionally slowed adoption.

The Growing Risk in Cyber-Physical Convergence

The convergence of IT and OT environments has significantly expanded the enterprise attack surface. From factory equipment and HVAC systems to badge readers and smart devices, cyber-physical assets are now deeply embedded in business operations—and increasingly targeted by attackers.

According to Gartner, cyber and cyber-physical attacks are expected to double within the next three years, underscoring the urgency for organizations to adopt cohesive exposure management strategies.

Yet, despite the rising risk, OT environments have remained a critical blind spot. Security teams often face operational constraints, fragmented tools, and concerns about downtime—making it difficult to deploy traditional security controls.

The impact is already visible: nearly 45% of OT compromises originate from IT environments, highlighting how vulnerabilities in one domain can cascade into another.

Removing Friction from OT Visibility

Tenable’s approach is centered on eliminating the barriers that have historically hindered OT security adoption.

Unlike conventional solutions that require specialized hardware, additional agents, or complex integrations, the new discovery engine is embedded directly into Tenable’s existing platforms, including Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management, and Tenable Security Center.

This enables organizations to achieve instant visibility into cyber-physical assets without introducing operational overhead or risking disruptions—an important consideration in environments where uptime is critical.

Early adopters across industries such as financial services, hospitality, government, and education have already uncovered hundreds to thousands of previously unknown assets, many with critical vulnerabilities. This reinforces a key reality: organizations cannot secure what they cannot see.

Accelerating AI-Driven Exposure Management

By integrating OT discovery into its broader platform, Tenable is also strengthening its push toward AI-powered exposure management.

The engine provides detailed insights into device attributes—such as vendor, model, firmware, and operational state—allowing security teams to contextualize risk more effectively. This data feeds into Tenable’s unified exposure view, which spans IT, cloud, identity, AI, and OT environments.

The result is a more holistic and intelligent approach to risk prioritization, where security teams can move beyond siloed tools and reactive responses toward proactive, data-driven decision-making.

Compliance, Visibility, and Unified Security

The new capability also addresses increasing regulatory pressure around cyber-physical systems. With instant deployment, organizations can more easily meet compliance and audit requirements without investing in additional infrastructure.

At the same time, it helps break down long-standing silos between IT and OT security teams, offering a single pane of glass for managing enterprise-wide exposure.

“Cyber-physical risk can’t remain a blind spot in exposure management,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer at Tenable. “We’re giving organizations an immediate, low-friction way to bring OT into scope, so they can gain visibility, meet compliance requirements and start reducing risk from day one.”

From Discovery to Full-Scale OT Security

While the new discovery engine provides a fast entry point, Tenable is also positioning it as part of a broader security ecosystem. For more advanced use cases, Tenable OT Security offers continuous monitoring, threat detection, and control capabilities across converged IT/OT environments.

This integrated approach has contributed to Tenable being named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms, signaling its growing presence in the cyber-physical security space.

The Bigger Picture

As enterprises scale AI initiatives, digitize operations, and connect physical systems to digital networks, the line between cyber and physical risk continues to blur.

Tenable’s OT discovery engine reflects a broader industry shift: security is no longer just about protecting IT systems—it’s about managing exposure across the entire operational fabric of the enterprise.

In this landscape, visibility is not just the first step—it is the foundation. And for many organizations, that foundation has been missing for far too long.