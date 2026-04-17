Qlik–ServiceNow partnership brings trusted data context into AI-driven enterprise workflows

As enterprises accelerate the integration of AI into core operations, the gap between insight and action is becoming a critical bottleneck. Addressing this, Qlik and ServiceNow have announced a strategic partnership aimed at embedding trusted enterprise context directly into AI-powered workflows—enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable decision-making.

Unveiled at Qlik Connect 2026, the collaboration focuses on enhancing how workflows and AI agents interpret and act on business data. By combining ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric with Qlik’s analytics and AI capabilities, the partnership promises to deliver a more holistic, context-aware operational intelligence layer.

Bridging the gap between data and action

Modern enterprises rely on fragmented data sources—ERP, CRM, supply chain, billing, and customer support systems—often operating in silos. While ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric provides a unified operational backbone, Qlik extends this by integrating broader enterprise signals into the workflow layer.

The result is a system where workflows and AI agents are no longer limited to isolated datasets. Instead, they can identify patterns, surface relationships, and recommend actions based on a comprehensive view of enterprise operations.

“Workflows and AI agents are being asked to do more than route work—they must interpret business conditions and act with better judgment,” said James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “That requires combining ServiceNow signals with broader enterprise context and feeding that intelligence back into the workflow.”

Strengthening governance and data visibility

A key pillar of the partnership is improved data governance and discoverability. Qlik has introduced metadata collectors for the ServiceNow Data Catalog, enabling enterprises to gain deeper visibility into data lineage, movement, and structure.

This enhancement ensures that the insights driving AI decisions are not only rich but also governed and trustworthy—a growing priority as organizations scale AI adoption.

According to Pramod Mahadevan, VP of Data & Analytics Product Ecosystem at ServiceNow, “Decisions are only as good as the data behind them. By connecting third-party insights directly into ServiceNow workflows, we’re enabling both people and AI agents to act on trusted, decision-ready intelligence.”

From insight to intelligent execution

Beyond visibility, the partnership focuses on closing the loop between analytics and execution. The Qlik Analytics Engine integrates directly with ServiceNow workflows, injecting AI-driven insights into operational processes in real time.

This allows enterprises to move from reactive to proactive operations—detecting emerging trends, anticipating issues, and taking action within the same system where work is executed.

A broader shift toward contextual AI

The Qlik–ServiceNow alliance reflects a larger trend in enterprise technology: embedding AI within existing systems while enriching it with cross-functional context. Organizations are increasingly demanding AI that is not only powerful but also explainable, governed, and deeply integrated into business workflows.

By aligning analytics, governance, and workflow execution, the partnership creates a more practical pathway from enterprise intelligence to enterprise action.

As AI adoption matures, the ability to connect trusted data with real-time execution will define competitive advantage. With this collaboration, Qlik and ServiceNow are positioning themselves at the center of that transformation—where workflows are no longer just operational pipelines, but intelligent systems capable of context-aware decision-making.