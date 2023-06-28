Ashok Leyland opts for HPE GreenLake to modernize its SAP HANA infrastructure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship company of the Hinduja group and one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to modernize its SAP HANA infrastructure and improve performance without incurring huge upfront capital investments.

Ashok Leyland is one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles in India, and a significant manufacturer of buses and trucks globally. Its vision is to make its operations and vehicles smarter. The company needed a robust private cloud environment to ensure the high availability of IT resources and security of an on-premises deployment, and chose HPE GreenLake for SAP HANA, a SAP-certified solution, with a choice of configurations that meet the company’s specific workload performance and availability objectives.

“HPE is bringing market-leading cloud offerings to customers, along with the aid of their services expertise wherever required,” said Vinod Gopinathan, Chief Information Officer, Ashok Leyland. “As an existing HPE customer, we have had a firsthand experience of the simplicity, ease, and agility that cloud services from HPE offer. With trusted, innovative technology from HPE, we will continue to have the leading infrastructure, expertise, and scale to best meet our customer needs.”

The HPE GreenLake platform allows Ashok Leyland to adopt a pay-per-use financial model and align its costs to revenue more closely. In addition, by increasing utilization rates and avoiding unnecessary overprovisioning, HPE GreenLake can offer total cost of operations (TCO) benefits from a reduced data center footprint and savings on power and cooling. It will also allow the company to accelerate its green mobility agenda.

“At HPE, we are committed to providing our customers with the necessary as-a-service solutions they need,” said Som Satsangi, senior Vice president and Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India. “We have an impeccable track record of implementing and supporting SAP HANA solutions. With advanced expertise and end-to-end ownership, our support services offer an enhanced call experience that helps optimize the SAP HANA infrastructure. We are proud to be a trusted partner of Ashok Leyland, navigating the company through its SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA journey.”

To meet Ashok Leyland’s requirements, HPE has installed HPE Superdome Flex 280 Servers as a refresh for the existing environment. With each HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server scalable to a 12TB memory system, any unplanned future requirement can be addressed in no time. The HPE Superdome Flex 280 features advanced memory resiliency, an analysis engine, and superior security to protect critical workloads. It reduces human error with the proven fault-handling analysis engine, which predicts hardware faults and initiates self-repair without operator assistance.