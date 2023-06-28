Express Computer

Dhanuka Agritech Leverages Advanced Cybersecurity Platform

India’s leading agritech business, Dhanuka Agritech, is securing the nation’s food supply with the help of SentinelOne, a leading-edge cybersecurity platform.  Dhanuka operates three manufacturing plants, 39 warehouses, and relies on a vast network of thousands of distributors and dealers, making their supply chain vulnerable to cyber threats. However, with SentinelOne’s Singularity  Platform, Dhanuka can strengthen endpoint security and protect every link in its supply chain.

Kapil Mehrotra, CTO of Dhanuka Agritech

By adopting SentinelOne’s AI-based security, Dhanuka can detect, respond to, and remediate threats with greater speed and efficiency. SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform offers end-to-end visibility and protection and is being used by over 10,000 customers worldwide. 

Dhanuka’s CTO, Kapil Mehrotra says, “We underscored the importance of continually improving security culture and using advanced technology to deliver superior crop protection solutions and services. With SentinelOne, Dhanuka can not only keep its operations safe and accelerate growth, but also extend the benefits to the Indian farming community and ensure national food security.”

“Security is a culture that you must constantly improve,” Mehrotra said. “In adding SentinelOne’s AI-based security into our mix, we can detect, respond to and remediate threats with greater speed and efficiency than ever and keep our entire ecosystem safe.”

