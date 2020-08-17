Express Computer


Augmented Reality had come to centrestage in a Covid world : Report

Augmented Reality had come to centrestage in a Covid world : Report

The Augmented Reality Report by Wizikey, highlights that Augmented Reality (AR) moved center stage in the after Covid-19 world. In an analysis of a million+ news articles, AR hit its high-point in the AC era. In AMJ’20, the AR buzz index moved 14x compared to the pre-Covid index in India. The global index moved 6x compared to the pre-Covid levels.

Top newsmakers associated with the term AR include venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and celebrated businessmen like Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, Eric Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom Video Communications and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU’s.

The report also revealed that AR association with business and technology has exploded. While BC, AR was more associated with entertainment and sports, in AC it is with business and technology.

Commenting on the AR report, Anshul Sushil CEO & Co-founder at Wizikey said, “AR technology is now a vaccine for a faster recovery of companies. As highlighted in the report, it’s noteworthy how the overall buzz of AR has grown in global and local markets in the age of social-distancing. The cutting-edge innovation in the AR space by global leaders and Indian startups is surely sprouting a new normal.”

According to the Wizikey AR Report, the increase in safe remote assistance, customer live walk-through, contact-less supports, visual-guided support catapulted buzz of AR amongst start-ups during the pandemic. BlinkIn emerges as the Buzz Maker followed by Immaginate and Queppelin.

The top-drawers in the AR product category are Aarogya Setu App, Apple’s ARkit, Google’s ARCore, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft HoloLens 2. In the BC era, Google Maps, iPhone XS/ XR, Pokemon Go, and Microsoft Zoho gained maximum buzz.


