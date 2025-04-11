Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aurionpro acquires Hyderabad-based Fintra Software to enhance its next-gen Trade Finance solution for global banks

Aurionpro acquires Hyderabad-based Fintra Software to enhance its next-gen Trade Finance solution for global banks

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Aurionpro Solutions Limited announced the acquisition of Fintra Software Private Limited to enhance its Transaction Banking offerings. The proposed transaction includes acquisition of 100% stake in Fintra including all the intellectual property rights and resources. This acquisition promises to deliver an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management, strengthening Aurionpro’s transaction banking capabilities in the market.

Aurionpro’s expertise in transaction banking solutions, combined with Fintra’s strong back-end capabilities in trade finance, creates a synergy that caters to the evolving needs of corporate banks.

Fintra Software Private Limited, an existing partner of Aurionpro, has its Trade Finance back-end platform already integrated with the Aurionpro trade platform. This solution is being utilised by leading banks in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

By integrating end-to-end processes — from issuing to closing Letters of Credit, handling Open Accounts, and facilitating Supplier and Buyer Finance — this collaboration ensures seamless operations and enhances value for corporations banking through Aurionpro’s clients.

This acquisition will help create the next generation of transaction banking platform by incorporating cutting-edge trade automation that leverages the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, the AI focused subsidiary of Aurionpro.

“This acquisition  marks an important step for Aurionpro as we double down on our strategic focus to create  the future of Trade Finance technology and significantly expand our functional coverage in Transaction Banking,” said Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients, ensuring their corporate clients receive best-in-class services.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image