Gartner says worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 2024

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $655.9 billion in 2024, up 21% from $542.1 billion in 2023, according to final results by Gartner, Inc. NVIDIA climbed to the No. 1 position, overtaking Samsung Electronics and Intel for the first time.

“The position shift among the top 10 semiconductor vendor revenue ranking is due to large demand for AI infrastructure buildout and an increase of 73.4% in memory revenue,” said Gaurav Gupta, VP Analyst at Gartner. “NVIDIA moved to the No. 1 spot as a result of a marked increase in demand for its discrete graphic processing units (GPUs) that served as the primary choice for AI workloads in data centers.

“Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot, driven by gains in both DRAM and flash memory as prices rebounded sharply in response to an imbalance in supply and demand,” said Gupta.” Intel’s revenue grew 0.8% in 2024 as competitive threats gained momentum across all its major product lines and it was unable to take advantage of the robust increase in demand for AI processing.”

Gartner Data Snapshot: Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2023-2024 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

 

 

2024

Rank

  

 

2023

Rank

  

 

 

Vendor

  

 

2024 Revenue

  

 

2024 Market Share (%)

  

 

2023 Revenue

  

 

2024-2023 Growth (%)
1 3 NVIDIA 76,692 11.7 34,846 120.1
2 2 Samsung Electronics 65,697 10.0 40,868 60.8
3 1 Intel 49,804 7.6 49,427 0.8
4 6 SK hynix 44,186 6.7 23,077 91.5
5 4 Qualcomm 32,976 5.0 29,229 12.8
6 5 Broadcom 27,801 4.2 25,613 8.5
7 12 Micron Technology 27,619 4.2 16,153 71.0
8 7 AMD 24,127 3.7 22,307 8.2
9 8 Apple 20,510 3.1 18,052 13.6
10 13 MediaTek 15,934 2.4 13,451 18.5
Others (outside top 10) 270,536 41.2 269,031 0.6
    Total Market 655,882 100.0 542,054 21.0

Source: Gartner (April 2025)

