Aurionpro enters platform screen door segment with Mumbai Metro Line 5 order

Aurionpro Solutions has expanded its smart transit portfolio with a significant entry into the automatic platform screen door (PSD) segment, after securing a major order linked to the Mumbai Metro Rail Project. The company has won a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from Titagarh Rail Systems Limited for Line 5 of the Mumbai Metro, marking both a new technology milestone and a fresh partnership for Aurionpro.

Under the engagement, Aurionpro Solutions Limited will design, supply, commission and maintain intelligent platform screen door systems, working in consortium with KTK Group Co. Limited. The project represents one of the largest deals to date within Aurionpro’s Smart Transit business and signals its formal entry into the automatic PSD market—an area increasingly seen as essential for passenger safety and operational efficiency in modern metro systems.

Strengthening footprint in Mumbai’s metro ecosystem

The order further deepens Aurionpro’s association with the Mumbai Metro, following earlier wins on Metro Lines 4 and 4A awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). However, this is the company’s first collaboration with Titagarh Rail Systems, one of India’s leading railway infrastructure players.

For Aurionpro, the Line 5 mandate is strategically important. Beyond revenue, it expands the company’s addressable market within urban mobility by adding platform screen doors to its existing smart transit offerings, which span fare collection, signalling, operations and passenger information systems.

Why platform screen doors matter

Platform screen doors are increasingly becoming standard infrastructure in high-capacity and automated metro networks. By separating platforms from tracks, PSDs reduce the risk of accidents, improve station climate control, support smoother train operations and enable higher service frequencies—especially in driverless or semi-automated metro environments.

Aurionpro’s move into this segment aligns with broader investments in urban rail safety and automation across Indian cities, as metro operators look to manage rising passenger volumes while maintaining reliability and comfort.

Make in India and manufacturing push

Sanjay Bali, President, Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro, said the order reflects the company’s sustained investments in R&D and manufacturing capabilities. He highlighted that Aurionpro’s smart transit solutions are supported by its Ghaziabad manufacturing facility operated under AuroToshi, a subsidiary aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.

According to Bali, the partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems opens the door to larger opportunities in the urban transit and mobility infrastructure space, given Titagarh’s strong presence in railway manufacturing and systems integration.

Positioning for the next phase of urban mobility

With this win, Aurionpro is positioning itself as a more comprehensive player in India’s fast-evolving urban transit ecosystem. As metro networks expand and adopt higher levels of automation, the demand for integrated, safety-critical systems such as platform screen doors is expected to rise.

For Aurionpro, the Mumbai Metro Line 5 project is not just a single contract win, but a strategic step towards building a broader, end-to-end smart transit portfolio that can scale across cities and transport modes in India and beyond.