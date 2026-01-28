Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches EZY digital banking platform for retail customers

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has launched Ujjivan EZY, an upgraded mobile and internet banking platform aimed at strengthening the bank’s digital-first strategy for retail customers. The platform offers a unified banking experience across mobile and web channels and is available in nine Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi and Tamil.

The EZY platform brings together over 200 banking features, including more than 90 newly introduced capabilities, designed to simplify everyday banking and enable deeper engagement across savings, payments, lending and investment services. Built on a microservices-based architecture, the platform is designed to improve scalability, system resilience and speed of feature deployment.

Unified access to banking and financial services

EZY integrates a range of core banking services on a single interface, including account management, fund transfers, fixed and recurring deposits, bill payments, debit card controls, GST payments and investment services such as Demat and the National Pension System (NPS). The upgraded platform also introduces loan-related services, smart statements and personalised interfaces based on customers’ existing product relationships.

According to the bank, the objective is to provide a more consistent and end-to-end digital banking experience while reducing friction across commonly used services.

Focus on inclusion, accessibility and security.

The platform has been designed with a focus on accessibility, catering to customers across geographies, age groups and varying levels of digital literacy. To strengthen security, EZY integrates AppProtectt, a security SDK intended to provide protection against fraud, device-level vulnerabilities and emerging cyber threats.

Deepak Agarwal, Head – Strategy and Transformation at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said the launch represents a move from standalone digital channels towards a unified digital ecosystem that supports faster innovation and deeper customer engagement, while remaining aligned with the bank’s focus on trust, simplicity and financial inclusion.

Digital adoption trends

Digital channels continue to account for a significant share of the bank’s operations. According to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, over 95 per cent of its total outward transactions are now processed through digital payment channels, reflecting increased customer adoption of digital services.