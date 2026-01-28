Quest Global appoints Richard Bergman to lead global semiconductor business

Quest Global has appointed Richard Bergman as President and Global Business Head of its Semiconductor division, with responsibility for shaping the unit’s long-term strategy and growth roadmap.

In the role, Bergman will oversee global operations for the semiconductor vertical, focusing on revenue expansion, customer engagement and delivery of engineering solutions across sectors such as AI, automotive and industrial systems. His remit includes defining a multi-year growth plan, supporting customer transformation programmes and strengthening operational execution to address evolving engineering requirements.

Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and CEO of Quest Global, said the semiconductor sector is at an inflection point, driven by AI adoption, system-level innovation and changes in global supply chains. He added that Bergman’s experience in scaling semiconductor and computing businesses will support Quest Global’s efforts to expand the vertical and deepen long-term customer relationships.

Commenting on his appointment, Bergman said semiconductors continue to underpin innovation across high-performance computing, automotive, communications and industrial platforms. He noted that his focus will be on helping customers address complex engineering challenges while building a scalable and resilient semiconductor services business.

Industry experience

Bergman brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across semiconductors, computing and advanced technology platforms. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Kymeta Corporation. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at AMD, Synaptics and ATI Technologies, where he led large global teams, managed multi-billion-dollar businesses and oversaw acquisitions.

The appointment reflects Quest Global’s focus on strengthening leadership depth as it scales its semiconductor engineering services in response to increasing customer demand.