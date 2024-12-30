Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aurionpro secures major win in smart transit with the Delhi Metro project

Aurionpro secures major win in smart transit with the Delhi Metro project

News
By Express Computer
0 29

Aurionpro is delighted to announce a prestigious order win from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Under this order, Aurionpro will deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and manufactured solutions, including automated gates, validators, and card readers for various operational sectors across DMRC’s extensive Phase I, II, and III networks. The AFC gates for this project will be fully manufactured in India at Aurionpro’s state-of-the-art facility in Ghaziabad, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

This significant project reinforces Aurionpro’s position as a trusted technology partner in the smart transit space and showcases its commitment to delivering advanced, efficient, and locally manufactured transit solutions for one of the largest metro systems in the world. Delhi Metro holds the distinction of pioneering metro rail services in India, setting the benchmark for urban transit systems across the country. Being entrusted with this project underscores Aurionpro’s reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions in the smart transit space.

Sanjay Bali, President and Global Head – Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said, “We are honoured to partner with DMRC, a pioneer and symbol of excellence in India’s urban transit systems. This prestigious project not only reinforces our growing presence and acceptance as a major player in the Indian smart transit space but also highlights our commitment to innovation and ‘Make in India’ through locally manufactured solutions. The gates, validators, and payment card readers to be delivered under this project are robust, indigenously developed Aurionpro products. Following our recent success in Chennai, this win with Delhi Metro marks a significant milestone, highlighting our expanding footprint on the metro map of India and the globe.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image