Aurionpro secures major win in smart transit with the Delhi Metro project

Aurionpro is delighted to announce a prestigious order win from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Under this order, Aurionpro will deliver Automated Fare Collection (AFC) technology and manufactured solutions, including automated gates, validators, and card readers for various operational sectors across DMRC’s extensive Phase I, II, and III networks. The AFC gates for this project will be fully manufactured in India at Aurionpro’s state-of-the-art facility in Ghaziabad, aligning with the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

This significant project reinforces Aurionpro’s position as a trusted technology partner in the smart transit space and showcases its commitment to delivering advanced, efficient, and locally manufactured transit solutions for one of the largest metro systems in the world. Delhi Metro holds the distinction of pioneering metro rail services in India, setting the benchmark for urban transit systems across the country. Being entrusted with this project underscores Aurionpro’s reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions in the smart transit space.

Sanjay Bali, President and Global Head – Tech Innovation Group, Aurionpro Solutions, said, “We are honoured to partner with DMRC, a pioneer and symbol of excellence in India’s urban transit systems. This prestigious project not only reinforces our growing presence and acceptance as a major player in the Indian smart transit space but also highlights our commitment to innovation and ‘Make in India’ through locally manufactured solutions. The gates, validators, and payment card readers to be delivered under this project are robust, indigenously developed Aurionpro products. Following our recent success in Chennai, this win with Delhi Metro marks a significant milestone, highlighting our expanding footprint on the metro map of India and the globe.”