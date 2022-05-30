Express Computer


AUS joins hands with IIT Kanpur to develop advanced drone data analytics solutions

AUS joins hands with IIT Kanpur to develop advanced drone data analytics solutions

The Center for Developing Intelligent Systems (CDIS), a leading R&D Center housed within IIT Kanpur, signed a Teaming Agreement today with Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), a Bangalore-based drone technology pioneer, for developing image processing and machine learning-based solutions for advanced drone data analytics. CDIS at IITK develops intelligent automated systems that combine skills and resources from across industry, academia, and government.

The Teaming Agreement is the first step toward unlocking the latent potential of drone data. AUS and CDIS will together develop sustainable and integrated solutions to improve the impact and scale of various use cases like rural development, infrastructure, and mining.

 AUS has extensive drone mapping experience in the country with multiple projects across various geographies. The company is the largest drone-solution provider for the SVAMITVA scheme and has already mapped more than 55 lakh acres of the rural area spanning across 18000 villages. 

 Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Singh, Founder, and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems, said, “The Center for Developing Intelligent Systems at IITK is solving the most pressing problems faced by our country and we are glad to partner with them. Together, we will work on solutions that will help accelerate development and create a positive impact on individuals and industries.”

