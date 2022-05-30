LeadSquared introduces Ace to help businesses improve their sales using gamification

LeadSquared, a Sales CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software and Marketing Automation platform helping over 2000 global brands improve their sales efficiency, has another ace up its sleeves, literally called Ace. LeadSquared Ace is a sales performance management suite that uses a combination of psychological and analytical tactics to gamify sales processes and enhance sales performance.

The first product released as part of the Ace suite of products is Goals, which lets sales leaders set clear objectives and minimizes manual efforts for all sales functions and levels easily, with its no-code setup. Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable, it is equipped with a superior data engine and scalable architecture, built for businesses of any size and in any segment.

Goals can be set on any relevant metrics, such as Lead Generation, Calls Done, Deals Closed, Revenue Generated, and more, corresponding to varying roles across the organizational hierarchy. While managers can plan, allocate, and update goals for individuals based on their domain expertise, territory, and historical performance, executives can also track their progress, areas requiring improvement, and more. The measurement cycles can also be customized to create KPIs and monitor progress daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, and even yearly.

With the Beta version released in August 2021, Ace Goals has, since then, been used by 100+ businesses, including MakeMyTrip, Unacademy, upGrad, TwinHealth, and Multibhashi. It has helped reduce manual effort and time spent, eliminated data loss across stages, delivered near-real-time performance evaluation, enhanced workforce productivity, and created an extremely efficient monitoring process.

Rakshpal Singh Shekhawat, former India Lead – New Business Acquisition, MakeMyTrip stated, “We were able to configure all the required targets for our team like how many leads we are getting, what actions are taken, the conversion rate, and how many leads have been closed by the team. Being able to configure all the different kinds of targets makes goals a very critical feature for us now.”

Sooraj Somasekhar, Program Manager, Twin Health shared, “The Ace product is one for the future because we are moving away from sheets and manual tracking. Ace frees us from redundant manual tasks and lets things run smoothly, opening up more time for evaluation. We are happy to be among the Beta customers for this product. The team at LeadSquared has been prompt with constant iterations whenever they are needed and driving timelines.”

On the launch of Ace, Nilesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer, LeadSquared shared, “The rising adoption of remote or hybrid working models has increased the need for tools or platforms that can help in managing teams’ productivity and boost a sales user’s efficiency. With Ace – the sales performance enhancement suite, it is easier for an individual and a team to create and manage opportunities and report it all in one place. We are thrilled to create something that can integrate and track a sales user’s performance efficiently and interactively.”