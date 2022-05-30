Honeywell launches India Youth Teckathon 2022 in Association with ICT Academy and UiPath Academic Alliance

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), the philanthropic arm of Honeywell, has partnered with ICT Academy to launch the Honeywell India Youth Teckathon 2022, an open hackathon to enable students to build and deploy basic software-based robots. The event seeks to help students build, enhance, and test their Robotic Process Automation (RPA) literacy.

This initiative is in continuation of the Honeywell Student Empowerment Program, which trains young men and women on advanced technologies such as cloud, big data, networking, RPA, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-skills that prepare them for the future of work. The program is being driven in partnership with ICT Academy. The curriculum and certification are provided by UiPath Academic Alliance. The hackathon was launched by Bevin Maguire, Global Vice President of Communications for Honeywell.

Speaking at the launch, Bevin Maguire, Global Vice President, Communications, Honeywell said, “As a Fortune 100 technology company and leader in industrial automation, we believe it is imperative to build a future-ready workforce that is equipped to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. It is even more important to ensure that the most marginalized are offered the right skills and opportunities to be part of this workforce. The Honeywell Student Empowerment Program seeks to make new-age technical skills accessible and affordable for thousands of students.”

Hari Balachandran, Chief Executive Officer, ICT Academy said, “Technology has become a part of every business. As technologies rapidly evolve, skilling will be key to employment and economic development. At ICT Academy, we continuously strive to develop a sustainable skill ecosystem right from the bottom of the pyramid by collaborating with corporates, government, and academia. This teckathon is a step forward to serve society and will enable needy students to get trained in technologies required in the fourth industrial revolution.”

On the occasion Vijay Kumar, Management Representative KLE’S S. Nijalingappa College said, “Honeywell Student Empowerment Program is a valuable initiative by ICT Academy. The students got great opportunity to learn the latest technology with hands-on experience. I believe the global certification will add value to their profile. As a part pf the program, we are happy to launch the Teckathon along with Honeywell and UiPath. Thanks to Honeywell, ICT Academy and UiPath for this wonderful initiative.”



Rajesh R. Nambiar, Director, Learning Alliances and Certification, UiPath said, “Since its inception in 2018, the UiPath Academic Alliance has been instrumental in educating and empowering students across the globe. As a leading enterprise software automation company, UiPath understands the importance of building a strong foundation to empower the nation’s youth. I believe this Teckathon will help the students understand the benefits of software automation, its application in various fields, and how it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of work.”

