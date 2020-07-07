Automation Anywhere in India joins forces with SpringPeople to help businesses prepare for the post-pandemic era

Read Article

Automation Anywhere, a provider in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has joined forces with SpringPeople, a digital training provider, to enable Organizations on RPA and help them future-proof their business in the post-pandemic era.

Headquartered at San Jose, California, Automation Anywhere (AA) is a USD 7 Billion company that pioneered the digital workforce. As more businesses are automating their process to minimize human dependency by adopting Chatbots, Robotic processes, Human-Bot collaboration etc, this partnership is significant for the Indian IT industry. More so, because it follows AA’s recent collaboration with NASSCOM Future Skills to enable IT workforce of 300,000+ in India. The current association with SpringPeople will help AA to maximize its reach amongst Enterprise customers to further its objective of enabling the Indian IT workforce.

Elaborating the role of RPA in today’s times, Milan Sheth, EVP-IMEA, Automation Anywhere said, “It is essential that business plans ahead to successfully transition to a post-pandemic era. RPA is an essential tool, as it would enable businesses to reduce operational cost while improving business efficiency by automating mundane and repetitive tasks thus revamping their operations for distributed work.”



Commenting on the importance of this partnership, Ravi Kaklasaria, Founder & CEO, SpringPeople, said “We have seen a three-fold increase in training demand for digital technologies such as RPA, AI & ML, Cloud Security, Cloud Computing, etc., from our 750+ enterprise clients since the pandemic hit as more and more organizations realize that they cannot operate in today’s VUCA landscape without investing in future technologies. As a response to this demand, we have been actively partnering with top global technology providers to deliver world-class training in digital technologies to our clients. This partnership with Automation Anywhere is a part of that goal”.

