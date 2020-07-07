Vidyakul has helped over 1000 U.P. students to achieve distinction in boards exams

Read Article

EdTech platform Vidyakul has announced the splendid result achieved by its students in Uttar Pradesh board examinations. Over 1000 students enrolled with Vidyakul have passed the board exams with distinction. Majority of the users have secured over 70 per cent score on an average. The platform is filling the gap in the education system in the region and providing quality content to students digitally.

The platform has witnessed aggressive growth in the number of users in Uttar Pradesh. Since April 2019 there has been a 220 per cent increase in number of users on the Vidyakul platform. Currently, the platform has over 30,000 users registered from the state alone. The platform has gained popularity among local users across all major cities like – Lucknow, Agra, Noida, Meerut, Aligarh, Varanasi etc. Vidyakul believes in educating students in their local language, as they believe difficult concepts are understood better when explained in one’s own language.

The brand is working in the direction to empower local students with refined education and content. To take the initiative forward the brand is providing free live classes to the student of 10th, 11th, 12th.

“We are overwhelmed with the results our users have achieved. It gives us immense pleasure that our efforts have proved fruitful for our students. We aim at addressing the long prevailing gap in the education system in the region. For the local students, having access to quality education and learning has always been difficult. Therefore, we developed the platform to ensure availability of teaching techniques and content to all. Today, witnessing the performance of students, we are sure that we are moving in the right direction,” said Tarun Saini, CEO & Founder, Vidyakul.

The education learning platform has seen major interest for courses in Science and Mathematics over the period. It further plans to widen its content offering for its users across the region.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]