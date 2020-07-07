Oracle Recognized Again as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

Read Article

Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner’s “Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises” analysis,[1] with the furthest overall position for Completeness of Vision and highest overall position for Ability to Execute. This is the fourth consecutive year that Gartner has named the company a Leader based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to the report, “Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market share. In this market, Leaders show a consistent ability to secure deals with enterprises of different sizes and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of core financial management. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers, both in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are often used by system integrator partners to support financial transformation initiatives. Leaders typically address a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other, more specialized segments, which might be better addressed by Niche Players in particular.”

We are once again delighted with Gartner’s recognition of Oracle’s Leader position in the cloud ERP market.” said Rondy Ng, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. “We believe our continued leadership highlights our success in addressing the complex and evolving needs of the world’s leading organizations. Importantly, we further believe the breadth, depth, and continuous innovations of our solutions are a must-have for CFO’s navigating today’s fluid corporate finance environment.”

More than 7,100 organizations across 23 industries and in over 125 countries have adopted Oracle to help drive their finance transformation. Customers are rapidly taking advantage of on-going quarterly innovation updates in machine learning/AI, digital assistants, and world-class analytics to help their finance teams improve decision-making, accelerate processes, and drive efficiencies to deliver the real-time insights needed for competitive advantage.

Over seven years of unparalleled partnership between these customer organizations, implementation partners, and Oracle have also created a mature global ecosystem of expertise to enable fast time-to-value journey to cloud. Oracle and its partner community offer world-class proven services from best practice cloud adoption strategy, to implementation and go-live support, and ultimately ongoing business process optimization and innovation adoption. In addition, customers also benefit from Cloud Customer Connect, a premier, vibrant, 200,000 member strong community, designed to promote peer-to-peer collaboration and engagement with Oracle’s product development experts.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) features a full range of business capabilities including Financials, Procurement, Project Management, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)and Risk Management & Compliance. With native integration to the broader suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, including supply chain and manufacturing, human resources, and sales, service, and marketing. Oracle provides a complete solution to help customers enhance productivity, reduce costs and improve controls.

