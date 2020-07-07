VIDEOMEET appreciated in Govt. of India’s Innovation Challenge for Video Conferencing

Read Article

Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India initiated a Made in India Video Conferencing Innovation Challenge, in lieu of upholding self-reliance and ‘Local for Vocal’ sentiments. VideoMeet, a video conferencing platform developed by Rajasthan based IT firm, Data Ingenious Global Limited was appreciated for its potential. Its interactive user interface makes the application a worthy replacement to popular apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Jio Meet etc.

Ministry received numerous applications for participation and only the best 10 prototypes were shortlisted pan India. VideoMeet takes immense pride in being one of the top ten contenders for this challenge. It is currently a free for all platform available on Android, iOS and works well without any installation on the browser itself. It works even on mobile browser. The application allows up to 1000+ participants in webinar. VideoMeet was created keeping in mind the new normal of WFH and the incessant growing need for conducting digital meetings, conferences, events and webinars on daily basis.

The time constraint and complexity of conducting a digital conference on other apps were taken in consideration. VideoMeet allows joining video-meeting without any elongated process of creating an account, or logging in via OTP. No personal details are asked for, it is just with the click of link that participants can enter the video chat room. This helps in saving time as professionals are conducting multiple meetings regularly for their businesses. Only Host for thr meeting news to signup.

From small industries to big corporations, every entity works well only when seamless communication exists within the organisation. Data Ingenious Global Ltd., the parent company understands this and therefore developed such an easy to use application.

Some of the other features of VideoMeet that make it a promising application are-

• Data is hosted locally, which keeps the data stored within our country.

• VideoMeet App without compromising on video resolution can allow 1000+ users to initiate and experience high-definition (HD), multi-point audio/ video collaboration without dedicated telecom networks.

• It also comes with a better compression technology, consuming less bandwidth upto 200-300 kbps in video conference call.

• A smart phone without the SIM card with only the Wi-Fi connection can also attend the meeting easily via this platform.

• For corporate functioning, the entire VideoMeet solution can also be installed on premises of corporate.

• Video Meet participants’ names and profile pictures will be visible in meetings, but their email addresses will not be shared.

Dr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO, Data Ingenious Global Limited said, “We wish to deliver the newly developing Digital India ease, supreme quality and data security in remote working. Our aim is to support the Indian corporations in the difficult times, without charging any fee. Our prototype receiving such Certificate of Appreciation from Government of India means a lot to our entire developing and support team. With features like Sensitive Meeting, Webinar, waiting rooms and recording/streaming features, we are already matching the need of the hour. We will continue to work for its improvement as per the user’s feedback received and revised industry standard

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]