One Can Delete Their Account Now on Aarogya Setu, And Also Allow External Apps To Access Their Health

Read Article

The new update of the Aarogya Setu app comes with an option that gives permission to external apps to access one’s health status. Additionally, it has also added the option to let users permanently delete their account and also erase their data stored by the Aarogya Setu app. The development experts also added that it had added the ability to use Bluetooth contacts in order to assess the risk level that is being associated with COVID-19. These new changes would be reflecting both on Android and iOS devices.

Apart from this, one of the latest changes that are available in the updated Aarogya Setu app is the option that allows one the option to give approval to third party apps that would help to access one’s health. This may be found by going to Settings>Approval for Aarogya Setu Status. External apps would also be able to access one’s health status from the Aarogya Setu app via this. However, this feature is being limited only to the iOS users.

Amid this, comes a second major change that is in place with the newest update, which is the ability to delete one’s account on the Aarogya Setu app on a permanent basis. One would get to see the Delete My Account option that would let one delete their account and also erase all the app data from the phone. Andriod phones support this option, and the iOS devices show this as delete_account_title.

Here, it’s pertinent to note that the new option would delete one’s account and also erase the app data, however, it won’t be providing one with a way to let the Aarogya Setu team erase one’s information that is stored in the government server. It’s likely to remain there for 30 days, according to the details that is being provided on the Android version of the Aarogya Setu app. Experts believe that this new addition is much better than the pervious ones, as the earlier version didn’t allow one the option to users to delete their account till now.

After selecting the delete option, one needs to provide their mobile number, in order to accomplish the process of deletion. Aarogya Setu also comes with options that lets one access one’s COVID-19 risk by finding out the number of people with whom one has been in a Bluetooth proximity. This also would be providing one with date, time, approximate location and also the duration of the contacts. Users can now download the updated Aarogya Setu app (version 1.3.1) on their Andriod devices directly from Google Play. The app’s new iOS offering (version 2.0.0) is also available for download from App Store. The user base of Aarogya Setu has a user base of more than 1.86 crore.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]