AutoVRse launches VRseBuilder, democratising high-quality training across India

AutoVRse announce its AI-powered platform “VRseBuilder” which is set to transform how organisations create, deploy, and scale VR training globally. With over 100 enterprise customers, 250+ large-scale deployments, and more than 300,000 trained employees, VRseBuilder represents a quantum leap in corporate learning and development.

In today’s evolving corporate world, traditional training methods often fall short—they’re time-consuming, costly, and fail to keep employees engaged. Many companies struggle with scaling effective training across their global workforce, leading to inconsistent results and lost productivity. AutoVRse recognised this gap and introduced VRseBuilder to tackle the problem head-on. By combining the power of AI and VR, AutoVRse has created a platform that cuts development time by up to 93% and allows businesses to deploy interactive, immersive training programs worldwide with ease. This innovation ensures employees are trained faster, perform better, and stay future-ready—all while reducing costs and complexities.

Commenting on the same belief, Mr. Vishal Ahankari, Business Development Lead at AutoVRse stated, “VRseBuilder is revolutionising how enterprises approach training. Our AI-powered Creation Studio has reduced development time by up to 93%, turning months of work into days while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

VRseBuilder’s innovative modular design approach enables organisations to build once and reuse infinitely. This LEGO-like system allows training managers to mix, match, and customise modules, creating unlimited scenarios while maintaining consistency across the organisation.

VRseBuilder features are as follows:

Convert SOP PDFs, JPEGs & Spreadsheets into VR Prototypes: Hand-tracking-based simulations simplify the process of converting static documents into immersive VR training experiences.

Meaningful Measurement: A web-based dashboard provides quantifiable metrics to assess the effectiveness of VR training, ensuring an ROI-focused approach through a VR-native LMS.

Customisable VR Templates: VRseBuilder’s Creation Studio offers customisable templates that can be adapted in real time to maximise training efficacy.

With 8 years of experience in the VR space, AutoVRse is more than just a software provider – it is a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest enterprises. Its team of subject matter experts works closely with organisations to develop initial VR modules based on unique needs while enabling internal teams to modify and expand training content as required. This empowers businesses to confidently create and deploy their own VR training programs at scale.

Organisations implementing VRseBuilder have reported:

80% reduction in training time

60% improvement in performance metrics

Significant cost savings through rapid development and deployment

Enhanced employee engagement and knowledge retention

This launch aligns seamlessly with the vision of Industry 4.0, promoting automation, real-time data, and intelligent systems to transform India’s industrial landscape. As Digital India 2.0 fosters greater digital adoption nationwide, platforms like VRseBuilder play a crucial role in equipping the workforce with future-ready skills, bridging the digital gap, and driving economic growth through enhanced productivity and innovation.

“We don’t just provide software – we become an extension of our clients’ L&D teams,” added Vishal. “Our frontier team of subject matter experts works closely with organisations to develop initial modules, transfer knowledge, and empower them to scale their VR training programs independently.”

For organisations looking to transform their corporate learning programs, VRseBuilder offers a comprehensive solution that combines cutting-edge technology with proven methodologies and expert support.