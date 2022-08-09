Express Computer

Axis Bank in partnership with CRMNEXT wins the Best CRM Implementation Award by Asian Banker

Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, in partnership with CRMNEXT, the leading digital customer experience platform for banks and financial services, marked the win for the ‘Best CRM Implementation’ at the Asian Banker Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2022. The event witnessed strong competition from over 200 leading banks across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The most prestigious awards in the banking industry, it measures both project implementation and sustainable business impact. The audit-based evaluation approach distinguished this CRMNEXT project for what it achieved for Axis Bank – outstanding 230% rise in campaign efficiency rate, 135% growth in product per customer and over 75% improvement in customer satisfaction! The Project footprint includes 35M+ customers and over 80,000 users.

The award identifies as one of the best examples of cooperation between a financial institution and its strategic IT service provider, and how such cases exemplify industry-leading innovations. It recognized Axis Bank’s resilient customer satisfaction and consistent delivery of high-quality services exceeding client expectations, delivered using the CRMNEXT platform.

Mr. Avinash Raghavendra, Executive Vice President, IT, Axis Bank, said “We partnered with CRMNEXT for its proven implementations in banking, out-of-box functional capabilities, and strong integration capabilities. Their deep insights and intuitive digital solution have paved the way for us to become the preferred financial solutions partner. We have successfully simplified the entire banking experience, mapped the exact customer requirements, and optimized customer service turnaround time greatly. Working as one team, we look forward to scripting a great success story of our digital transformation and driving tangible business impact for our customers.”

“It’s a great moment of pride for us! This recognition underlines our commitment of providing innovative and agile banking solutions, enabling banks to deliver world-class customer experience in this fast-evolving digital banking landscape. It reaffirms our technology leadership in the financial sector.” Said Bidhan Choudhary, Co-founder and Executive Director, CRMNEXT.

