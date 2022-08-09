Express Computer

Internshala launches Internship with Dream Companies

Participating brands include Titan, Bosch, Disney Star, Volvo, Nykaa Fashion, WWF India, PhonePe, Archies, Lenskart, Cultfit, HDFC Ergo, Aditya Birla Capital, and many more.

The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, Internship with Dream companies. The initiative aims at bringing exciting internships for the students of India with their dream companies. The interested candidates can apply for the opportunities between 11th August 2022 to 13th August 2022.

Under this initiative, the participating brands include but are not limited to Titan, Bosch, Disney Star, Volvo, Nykaa Fashion, WWF India, PhonePe, Urban Company, Pantaloons, and Radio City 91. FM, Decathlon, Archies, Lenskart, Cultfit, HDFC Ergo, Bewakoof, MensXP, BookMyShow, Vistara, Justdial, Outlook, Delhivery, IIT Bombay, Sportskeeda, Economic Times, ET Edge, HT Media, PR Pundit, Fashion TV, Aditya Birla Capital, Bagzone, Bombay Shaving Company, MensXP, and LBB.

The selected candidates under this initiative will not only gain a valuable and learning rich internship experience with these companies but will also earn an assured stipend. The highest stipend offered for an internship duration is 1.5 lac.

On the launch of the initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, In today’s time of fierce competition among students, they are looking to pursue internship opportunities that will not only provide them with an exceptional learning experience but also enrich their resumes to give them an edge over their peers. Catering to this rising demand among aspiring students, Internship with Dream Companies is another initiative we are adding to Internshala’s mission of bringing the best internship opportunities for the students of India.

