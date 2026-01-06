Axis Bank launches ‘Safety Centre’ to put digital security directly in customers’ hands

As digital banking adoption continues to surge in India, so do the risks associated with cyber fraud and unauthorised transactions. Responding to this growing challenge, Axis Bank has introduced ‘Safety Centre’, a new, customer-controlled security hub on its mobile banking app ‘open’, designed to give users real-time control over their digital banking safety.

Launched on January 6, 2026, the Safety Centre allows customers to proactively secure their accounts without needing to call customer care or visit a branch. The feature reflects a broader shift in banking security—from reactive fraud management to customer-empowered, preventive controls.

A single hub for granular security control

The Safety Centre brings together a set of granular, instantly actionable security controls that let customers customise access to key banking functions based on their needs and risk appetite.

Among the standout capabilities is SMS Shield, an industry-first feature that verifies the authenticity of bank SMS alerts by checking the sender ID against Axis Bank’s official communication channels. This directly addresses the growing threat of phishing and spoofed messages used in social engineering attacks.

Customers can also:

– Completely disable Internet Banking access when not in use

-Stop all fund transfers across mobile and internet banking with a single toggle

-Block online shopping via Net Banking, including transactions initiated through third-party apps and e-commerce platforms

-Restrict UPI payments through the Axis mobile app

-Prevent the addition of new beneficiaries, ensuring transfers are limited to existing payees

-Set transaction-level limits for fund transfers and UPI, with higher-value payments requiring additional authentication

All changes take effect instantly, enabling customers to respond immediately to suspicious activity or reduce exposure during high-risk situations such as travel or device changes.

Shifting security from the bank to the customer

By placing control directly in the hands of users, Axis Bank aims to reduce both fraud risk and operational friction. The Safety Centre minimises dependency on branches and call centres, while giving customers confidence and transparency over how and when their accounts can be accessed.

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Shetty, Group Executive – Digital Business, Transformation & Strategic Programs, Axis Bank, said the initiative is part of the bank’s broader digital-first security strategy.

“The Safety Centre represents a decisive step in tackling the surge in digital frauds by giving customers real-time control over their banking security. Through layered protection and advanced authentication features such as SMS Shield and In-App Mobile OTP, we are combining robust security with a seamless digital experience. Our focus is to build a future-ready, secure ecosystem that evolves with both customer expectations and the threat landscape.”

Building on the ‘Safe Banking’ foundation

The Safety Centre extends Axis Bank’s Safe Banking initiative, which already includes industry-first features such as ‘Lock FD’, preventing premature digital closure of fixed deposits, and ‘In-App Mobile OTP’, which generates time-based OTPs within the app to reduce reliance on SMS-based authentication.

As fraudsters grow more sophisticated, Axis Bank’s approach signals a clear intent: security that is not just embedded in systems, but actively controlled by customers. With Safety Centre, the bank is positioning digital trust as a shared responsibility—enabled by technology, but driven by user choice.