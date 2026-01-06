KPIT explores agentic AI’s role in reshaping mobility software development

As vehicle software becomes more complex and central to product differentiation, automotive OEMs are increasingly rethinking how software is developed, validated and integrated. At Consumer Electronics Show 2026, KPIT Technologies is presenting its view on how agentic AI could alter the software lifecycle across the mobility ecosystem.

KPIT is showcasing a suite of agentic AI solutions aimed at addressing persistent challenges faced by mobility OEMs, including rising software complexity, increasing defect rates and pressure to deliver connected, software-defined vehicles at a faster pace. According to the company, traditional development cycles are struggling to keep up with these demands, often leading to delayed launches, higher costs and inconsistent software quality.

Drawing on more than two decades of automotive domain experience and its involvement in over 2,000 vehicle production programmes, KPIT is positioning agentic AI as a way to augment existing development practices rather than replace them outright. The company argues that AI-driven agents can help accelerate development, improve validation and enhance software reliability across connected vehicle and autonomous driving programmes.

Agentic AI across the software lifecycle

At the centre of KPIT’s approach is a modular, cloud-ready agentic AI solution suite designed to span the entire software development lifecycle. The suite is intended to support tasks ranging from requirements interpretation and code development to validation, testing and integration.

According to KPIT, early pilot implementations within connected vehicle and autonomy programmes are being used to assess how agentic workflows can reshape the day-to-day work of product planners, software developers and quality engineers. The focus, the company says, is on improving speed, predictability and cost efficiency, while reducing the burden of manual intervention in complex software programmes.

The solution suite combines generative AI capabilities with model orchestration, evaluation mechanisms and policy guardrails delivered through Microsoft’s AI infrastructure. KPIT said this integration is designed to support scalability and consistency across global OEM deployments.

Cloud and AI infrastructure as enablers

KPIT’s agentic AI framework leverages Microsoft Foundry for model orchestration and governance, reflecting a broader trend among enterprises to anchor AI innovation on hyperscale cloud platforms. The company believes this approach can help OEMs scale AI-enabled software development without fragmenting tooling or governance frameworks.

By combining its automotive knowledge base with generative AI, KPIT is aiming to support use cases such as faster defect resolution, improved code quality and more consistent validation outcomes. According to the company, these improvements can contribute to shorter time-to-market and more reliable software-defined vehicle platforms.

Perspectives from KPIT and Microsoft

Commenting on the company’s direction, Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies, said:

“KPIT is reimagining how vehicle software comes to life, using the power of Generative AI and agents to transform every stage of development. Off-board intelligence is helping us build new ways to create, test, and deliver mobility solutions. Embedded AI is shaping how vehicles sense, decide, and respond in real time. Collaborating with Microsoft and tapping into the AI infrastructure helps us scale our solution suite across global OEMs.”

Microsoft framed the collaboration within its broader focus on responsible and scalable AI adoption across industries. Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility, Microsoft, said:

“At Microsoft, we’re advancing responsible AI that helps industries innovate at scale. Working with KPIT, we’re combining trusted AI infrastructure with agentic AI to reimagine mobility software and deliver smarter, connected experiences for OEMs, partners, and consumers.”

A shift toward AI-assisted mobility engineering

The use of agentic AI in mobility software reflects a broader shift in the automotive industry, where AI is increasingly viewed as an assistive layer that enhances engineering productivity rather than an autonomous decision-maker. As vehicles evolve into software-defined platforms, the ability to manage complexity, ensure safety and maintain software quality at scale is becoming a critical differentiator.

KPIT’s showcase at CES 2026 signals how automotive software providers are experimenting with agentic AI to address these challenges—moving from isolated automation tools toward more integrated, lifecycle-wide AI-assisted development models. How quickly such approaches translate into large-scale production outcomes will be closely watched by OEMs navigating the transition to software-led mobility.