AXISCADES and Altizon partner to deliver Industry 4.0 solutions for ‘Factory of the Future’

AXISCADES recently announced its partnership with Altizon, a global industrial IoT (IIoT) platform company, to help customers build the ‘Factory of the Future’ through their combined smart manufacturing and digital transformation offerings.

AXISCADES will be working directly with Altizon’s platform and products R&D group to design and build manufacturing applications that will be available to manufacturers embarking on their Industry 4.0 journey. Together, they intend to launch joint sales and marketing campaigns for the North America region.

“We continue to expand and augment our Engineering and Manufacturing services with technology. Industry 4.0 is about new business models that could change the way any company designs, builds, manufactures & services its products. Given our deep understanding of product development and shop floor manufacturing, and Altizon’s capabilities, we are confident of leveraging these technologies to help our customers mature in their own Industry 4.0 journey,” says Abhijit Chattopadhyay, VP Sales & Global Head Alliances, AXISCADES.

“Altizon is keen on scaling our capabilities to help drive digital transformations globally,” says Vinay Nathan, Cofounder and CEO Altizon. “By partnering with AXISCADES, we are helping manufacturers realize the ‘Factory of the Future’ today by offering our Industrial IoT technology suite complimented by AXISCADES deep manufacturing technology domain expertise – to gain deeper insights, make better decisions and to unlock new business value. Our joint offering will help ensure our clients’ Industry 4.0 journey is on a pathway to achieving measurable success.”

This alliance is part of AXISCADES’ strategy to bring business value to its customers through strategic alliances with companies to expand its range of digital offerings and usher in efficiencies in their operations. AXISCADES’ proven domain understanding in this space, having worked as an engineering and manufacturing services provider, clearly makes them the partner of choice for digitizing activities at the shop floor and helping their customers adopt industry 4.0 technologies better.

The company recently announced setting up a new Digital- COE in Pune which will house its key technology stacks around Industrial IOT, Augmented Reality, Product Lifecycle Management, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning to name a few.

